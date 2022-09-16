How to save money and live better with a self-sufficient garden

Bunny Guinness
·11 min read
The garden is a place where you can make changes to save money and reap big benefits - Andrew Crowley
The garden is a place where you can make changes to save money and reap big benefits - Andrew Crowley

With everyone concerned about the rising costs of living, the garden is the go to place where you can make changes to save money and reap big benefits from the changes.

For many years I have been gradually becoming more self sufficient and, being of a naturally thrifty nature, am always on the look out for ways to shave off pounds from our living costs. Here are ways that I find can radically reduce costs without a downturn in living standards – the reverse in fact!

Cut Your Fuel Bills

Climate change means we are having more storms, more winds, more extreme temperatures and floods. Few people understand how effective shelter belts can be. The wind chill factor is big. This is the temperature that a person feels because of the wind.

For example, if a thermometer reads 1C (34F) outside and the wind is blowing at 25 miles per hour, the wind chill factor causes it to feel like it is -6C (21F). We don’t like it – nor do plants.

Shelter belts though, can lift and filter the wind to around 10-20 times their height so can really reduce our heating bills. Obviously, if you plant a shelter belt this autumn, it will take a few years to develop height and density to give benefits. However in five years you will start to reap rewards and then they improve year on year.

Shelter belts help to create a warmer micro-climate by reducing wind chill factor - Andrew Crowley
Shelter belts help to create a warmer micro-climate by reducing wind chill factor - Andrew Crowley

Most of our winds in the UK are south westerlies, so I planted mine 38 years ago on the south west boundary (and on my neighbouring farmers land with his permission) and also planted a series of yew hedges running north to south to increase the wind filter effect.

The microclimate has massively changed. The previous owners hated the horrendous winds (we are atop a hill) but now we are pretty balmy. If you don’t have enough space for a small copse, even a hedge will help.

Acquiring Plants

My hoarding borders are essential to my garden. I use these small beds to grow on cuttings I’ve rooted, before planting them into the mainstream borders. They can grow to a decent size in a more cosseted environment.

Cuttings from Bunny's garden ready to be planted - Andrew Crowley
Cuttings from Bunny's garden ready to be planted - Andrew Crowley

I also use these beds if I’m cleaning up a border, in which case I will move the plants (making sure to clean their roots from any unwanted bits of bindweed, couch and the like) temporarily to the hoarding border while I clean up the main border.

My mini nursery with four small hoarding borders is key to keeping my garden stocked with great plants, often ones not easy to buy, and they cost me nothing.

Furthermore, they are great gifts, better than a fine vintage wine! My Aquapod speeds up rooting, so these borders can get very full – my new rose meadow is nearly entirely formed from home grown plants.

Bunny's rose meadow is nearly entirely formed from home grown plants - Andrew Crowley
Bunny's rose meadow is nearly entirely formed from home grown plants - Andrew Crowley

Growing Your Own/Making Your Own

It is useful to have some protected cropping for year-round veg. My greenhouses are both home made from reclaimed window frames. They cost me £1,000 and £2,000 about 25 years ago, and still look pretty good.

They have produced tons of produce over the years. One is sunken to help retain heat in winter. On one of my jobs, they had a totally sunken “stove” house, which just had a glass pitched roof at ground level, and this apparently never fell below freezing.

Bunny's DIY greenhouse made from reclaimed window frames - Andrew Crowley
Bunny's DIY greenhouse made from reclaimed window frames - Andrew Crowley

Veg

I will have lots of cut and come again leaves in my cold frames and raised beds, sown a few weeks back, plus my tomatoes generally keep going until Christmas, looking manky but still productive enough to retain.

After Christmas I replant the old tomato pots (using the existing compost) with young salad crops and radishes, which have been growing in cell trays. My root crops I leave in the ground and dig when needed (parsnips, beetroot, potatoes, and carrots), and mostly they survive pretty well like that – I don’t have time to lift and store. Celeriac, though, is more cold sensitive so these go in a bucket in a frost free shed. I have even been lifting young fennel bulbs as late as November and December in our recent mild winters.

I always aim to keep all my raised beds planted throughout the year for produce and to stop the lashing winter rains leaching and damaging the soils. They keep us in vital winter veg, such as sprouts, leeks, cabbages.

Root crops can be left in the ground and dug up when needed - Chris Clark / Alamy Stock Photo
Root crops can be left in the ground and dug up when needed - Chris Clark / Alamy Stock Photo

Growing your own means you can have things that are difficult to buy. Next spring, I plan to try the bitter gourd, Kerula. I already have wasabi, a fabulous curry plant (essential in Indian cooking), Buddha’s Hand Tree, a hardy Yuzu tree, plus a finger Lime Citrus tree. All are productive and inspirational to cook with.

Buying Trees

Research all grants available for tree planting; there are many different organisations targeting different groups and sectors.

If you end up paying for the trees yourself, track down a good wholesale nursery that deals in bare root transplants. My local wholesaler, DoubleYew Nurseries will sell a minimum quantity of 25 native trees (60-90cm in height) at around £1.00 each.

Plant small trees no bigger than 900mm high to ensure easy and fast establishment, do not stake but do put on a spiral rabbit proof guard if you are subject to rabbit attacks. Consider planting a mini “micro forest”, the Miyawaki method. These grow much faster as the trees are planted 500mm apart or closer.

My shelter belt is productive in other ways too: fallen wood for firewood, and we annually fatten two free range pigs in the understorey. The pork is second to none. Our edible lawn mowers, a handful of Soay sheep and Dexter cattle, both easy and ideal for small holders with a paddock, also graze the understorey at times as they love eating the fallen leaves.

Bunny rears two free range pigs every year - Andrew Crowley
Bunny rears two free range pigs every year - Andrew Crowley

What people don’t always realise is how trees moderate the environment; evaporation from their leaves cools temperatures on hot days and condensation warms the air at night.

They also use, collect, enrich and properly direct water so helping alleviate flooding. So its a win-win all round.

Bulbs

The bulb sales in January are always worth looking at. Bulbs will be disposed of if not sold, so its worth looking out for great offers. Smaller bulbs are not so good planted this late, but tulips are excellent candidates. Your choice will be more limited though.

Saving Seed

This is obvious, and can save a fortune. The key things to remember are to collect when dry, remove chaff and get the seeds out of the seed pods. Store them in air tight containers in a dark, dry cool place.

Collect your seeds when dry, remove chaff and get the seeds out of the seed pods - Andrew Crowley
Collect your seeds when dry, remove chaff and get the seeds out of the seed pods - Andrew Crowley

Herbs

I use many herbs, as they can radically alter the most basic dish. Add a small handful of French parsley to shepherds pie and you don’t need salt.

I have a square metre of each of my favourites: thyme, rosemary, sage, parsley, mint and basil (on my window sill), which I pick year round.

I blanch lovage in spring by putting a terracotta forcer over it so I have succulent young shoots ideal for chopping in salads. By blanching many crops, including dandelion leaves and endive, you temper the strong flavour and make it less tough.

Thyme can be grown all year round and used for cooking - Andrew Crowley
Thyme can be grown all year round and used for cooking - Andrew Crowley

I use many for herbal teas: thyme, mint, lemon verbena, rosemary, ginger – so much better than any herbal teas you can buy. Herbs reduce inflammation and improve your microbiome so it’s a tasty, healthy, great value drink.

Recently, it has been shown in studies that quantities of herbs and spices used in culinary amounts can reduce inflammation even after a high cholesterol meal. So getting into good habits by consuming a wide range of herbs can really help to keep you healthy.

Compost and Mulch

With the new peat ban on compost at retail outlets, many are asking me what to do as they are finding the new substitutes give very inconsistent results.

My wholesale horticultural supplier, Dejex who are based in Spalding, say they are happy to deliver pallets of peat based compost to clubs, groups of gardeners or individuals.

They supply most horticultural items, from canes to organic and inorganic chemicals, and secateurs.

For mulch, I get free loads of Ramial (shredded young wood) delivered free from my local tree surgeon. It is brilliant to boost organic matter and help your soil build up good levels of humus, essential for good drainage and water retention.

Ramial can be sourced for free from local tree surgeons - Andrew Crowley
Ramial can be sourced for free from local tree surgeons - Andrew Crowley

Sourcing timber AND stone

Timber has increased in cost, but by buying from a sawmill as opposed to a retail outlet, you can make savings. For tables, benches and raised beds, I order the cut sizes I need for the different elements direct from them so it is fairly straight forward to assemble.

Since 1997, I have been dealing with Malan Odedra, who runs Indistone with his son Sam. He imports all sorts of stone (including roof tiles they have used on historic buildings in Oxford) paving slabs, and setts. They are wholesalers and retailers and are the best value supplier I know. No swish catalogue with evocative sounding stones, but they will do pretty much anything. I have sent him photographs of antique stone urns which he then gets copied for me extremely reasonably.

Facebook Marketplace, eBay, the Nextdoor app and other great second hand websites are good sources, too.

I freely admit to being an addict. I am just about to collect a pair of antique stone urns, bought on eBay for £24.

Sourdough

Finally, making sourdough bread is not mainstream gardening, but because you feed your own starter, it does become unique to you and grows and develops like a plant.

If you love sourdough, making your own is a no brainer. At 60p a loaf, it is far cheaper and far better than those you can buy in artisan bakeries.

Don’t forget you can use your old starters in many ways in the garden. Diluted sourdough starter can be a liquid feed, you can dry it and add it to the soil, put it in your bokashi bucket or wormery or, do what I do, and use it to feed the chickens!

Heating Your Greenhouse

Keeping part of my greenhouse frost free is key for my tender plants. I have tried building compost heaps inside them but you do need to add green material continually to keep generating heat and you need to keep vermin away.

Water barrels are a good way to absorb the heat releasing it at night. If you just partition off the minimal amount you need to keep frost free and use a good insulator, such as polystyrene, to surround it, you can then keep this space above freezing.

I use a Heath Robinson device by putting five long-burning tea lights on a paving slab, which I enclose with four bricks.

Long-burning tea lights are placed on a paving slab enclosed with four bricks - Andrew Crowley
Long-burning tea lights are placed on a paving slab enclosed with four bricks - Andrew Crowley

Next, I place an upside down terracotta pot over the top and cover the drainage hole with a crock before adding an outer terracotta pot.

An upside down terracotta pot is placed over the top with the drainage hole covered with a crock - Andrew Crowley
An upside down terracotta pot is placed over the top with the drainage hole covered with a crock - Andrew Crowley

Once lit, this tiny device generates a fair bit of heat. Interestingly, polystyrene, just 3/4inch thick, has the same insulation value as 9 inches of brick work or 24 inches of stone, so start collect any packaging to create “a snug” for your greenhouse for any freezing nights.

A larger terracotta pot is placed over the smaller pot to cover it - Andrew Crowley
A larger terracotta pot is placed over the smaller pot to cover it - Andrew Crowley

Watch Bunny’s videos on Youtube: Pigs in the Garden; Gardening Hacks 101; Save Money Grow Great Plants

Latest Stories

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Newfoundland Rogues go rogue, will switch up leagues next season

    The Newfoundland Rogues basketball team will leave the American Basketball Association and join The Basketball League for its upcoming season, the team leadership announced Thursday. Team owner Tony Kenny said COVID-19-related travel difficulties played a major role in the decision to change leagues. The Newfoundland Rogues played — and won — six games as part of the American Basketball Association before being forced to suspend games last winter. The TBL has a partnership with the National Bask

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as