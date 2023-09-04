Save Money on Labor Day with These Restaurant Deals and Specials

Labor Day weekend is here! It's the unofficial end of summer, making it the perfect time to hit the road for a trip to the beach, or stay close to home and grill with the neighbors. But it also marks a very busy time for many students, parents, and teachers, which means the last thing you want to do is stay home and cook (and then clean up the mess)! Why not check out one of these restaurants open on Labor Day, and keep September 4 casual and stress-free? Better yet, many of these restaurants offer deals and specials on the holiday so you might just save a bit of money in the process.

If you do have big Labor Day plans, check out the restaurants that are open if you need a quick snack on your road trip or to pick up dessert or side dishes for your cookout. If grocery shopping is on your to-do list, don't miss our list of all of the stores open on Labor Day. (Spoiler alert: Costco is closed.)

Do restaurants close on Labor Day?

Most chain restaurants will be open, but many locally owned eateries will choose to close for the holiday. When in doubt, we recommend calling ahead to make sure you don't make a wasted trip.

Restaurants Open on Labor Day 2023

Auntie Anne's

The pretzel store will be open, plus they have a gift card bonus: purchase $30 in gift cards, and get $5 in Cinnabon Rewards AND $5 in Auntie Anne’s Rewards.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Nothing goes together like a long weekend and wings! Pick up a value bundle to enjoy at home or dine in.

Carvel

Get a sweet treat for your Labor Day party and pick up a gift card: Earn a $5 Reward Card for every $25 spent on gift cards through September 22 (online only).

Chick-fil-A



Everyone knows that the chicken sandwich chain closes on Sundays, but they will be open on Labor Day. It's the perfect time to check out their new Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich or Caramel Crumble Milk Shake.

Chili's

Stop by Chili's for their new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers. They'll be open during regular hours on Labor Day.

Chipotle

It's always a good day for a burrito. Head to Chipotle and pick up your favorite on Labor Day.

Cinnabon

Pick up cinnamon rolls for the family. While you're at it, take advantage of their gift card deal: purchase $30 in gift cards, and get $5 in Cinnabon Rewards AND $5 in Auntie Anne’s Rewards.

Cracker Barrel



Feel like home-style cooking on Labor Day without having to do the cooking? Stop by Cracker Barrel for brunch any time or pick up the Sirloin Steak Tips 'n' Tenders to go!

Dairy Queen

There's nothing better than capping off a long weekend with an ice cream treat! Or pick up an ice cream cake for your party.

Domino's

If your kids have already started school or they start this week, we know: The last thing you want to do is cook on Labor Day! Check out the coupons section of their website for a discount at your location.

Dunkin'

Get your day started with coffee and donuts at Dunkin'. It's a perfect time to try out their fall menu. Every Monday through October 30, rewards members can get a free medium iced or hot coffee with purchase. The deal starts on Labor Day!

Elevation Burger

Locations will be open and celebrating with BOGO shakes from 3-5 p.m.

Fatburger

Pick up burgers for the crew and don't forget the shakes! They're BOGO from 3-5 p.m.



Fazoli's

Get $5 off of a Super Family Meal for Labor Day. The meal includes family-size fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti, a 14″ pepperoni or cheese pizza, and a half gallon of lemonade or tea.

Firehouse Subs

Looking for a Labor Day deal? Firehouse is offering a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and drink on September 4.

Great American Cookie

Order a cookie cake for the festivities or try their new pumpkin spice cookie.

Golden Corral

Don't miss the new wings and fried chicken on the weekday menu at the crowd-pleasing buffet.

HoneyBaked

Pick up a complete meal from HoneyBaked and just warm it up at home! It's the perfect time to check out their new Tailgate Packs with sandwiches, sliders, and more. Check with the location near you and schedule your order online.

IHOP

Kick off your Labor Day with a stack of pumpkin spice pancakes. Hours vary by location, so call ahead.

Jamba

Pumpkin is back at Jamba! While you're there, take advantage of their Labor Day deal: Loyalty members will receive a $5 Reward Card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards for Labor Day weekend (9/1/23-9/4/23).

KFC

Pick up a new $20 Fill-Up Box and feed the whole family with a 12-piece of KFC’s chicken nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, fries, four biscuits, and your choice of four dipping sauce. It's a bargain!

Krispy Kreme

Labor Day is the last day to get the summery Strawberry Glazed donut. Ready for fall? Head straight for their pumpkin spice offerings.

McAlister's Deli

Stop by for sandwiches and tea: Locations will be open on Labor Day. Be sure to sign up for the reward's program and download the app to see their new members-only menu.

McDonald's

Head to the Golden Arches any time on Labor Day. They'll be open.

O'Charley's

Pick up their famous chicken tenders to go, or gather the whole family for a casual dinner at O'Charley's.

Olive Garden

Order any entrée and take home a chilled classic meal for just $6. Perfect for lunch tomorrow!

Red Lobster

Head to Red Lobster for one of their shrimp specials on Labor Day.

Round Table Pizza

Save money on Labor Day with their special: get two medium, 1-topping pizzas for $14.99 each. The kids will be thrilled!

Smoothie King

Hours vary by location so check before you head out to try one of their new pumpkin smoothies.

Sonic

Grab a cold drink or some tots on the way to your Labor Day party. The drive-in locations will be open.

Starbucks

We know, it's officially PSL season! Head to Starbucks for your fall favorites. Hours vary by location, so check ahead.

Subway

Order in the app or online using code FLBOGO and get buy one footlong, get one free. (Through 9/7)

Taco Bell

You can count on Taco Bell being open if you need a snack or a late-night meal. They're offering 15% off breakfast items through September 4.

Texas Roadhouse

Head to Texas Roadhouse for a Labor Day meal of ribs you don't have to cook. Order online or join the waitlist to avoid the crowd.

Waffle House

Head to Waffle House any time on Labor Day: All locations will be open during normal business hours.

Wendy's

Hit the drive-through on your road trip and enjoy a frosty and fries in the car.

