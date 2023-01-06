Save Money in January: 20 Unwanted Gifts Being Unloaded on Ebay for Cheap
Americans spent like crazy on the holidays, with many landing in debt. But, alas, not every gift bought was wanted. According to a survey from Finder, 52% of Americans surveyed admitted to getting at least one unwanted gift over the holidays. Some may have returned or exchanged those gifts; others may have tried to make money off of them by listing them on sites like eBay.
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Discover: 3 Easy Tips to Turn Your Credit Woes into Wows
Using Google’s product of the year list, which shows the most-searched-for gifts of 2022, Financial-world.org used data from eBay to see which items had the highest number of new auctions from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023.
Based on those findings, these are the top 20 gifts of 2022 most likely to be sold on eBay right now. Since the site is currently saturated with listings for these items, chances are good consumers can find them for cheap — or at least cheaper than they normally would.
Beanie hat: 4,800
Messenger bag: 1,600
Bath bombs: 927
Aromatherapy diffuser: 785
Bluetooth speaker: 638
Cordless vacuum: 573
Sweater vest: 516
VR headset: 511
Electric toothbrush: 507
Sherpa jacket: 491
Electric bike: 459
Handheld gaming console: 455
Quarter-zip pllover: 421
Huggie earrings: 418
Fidget toy: 306
Air fryer: 301
Gaming keyboard: 248
Electric scooter: 244
Vitamin C serum: 166
Trampoline: 161
“While we’re no doubt grateful for the gifts we receive during Christmas, everyone has had the experience of opening a present and knowing instantly that they wouldn’t use it, or they already owned it,” said a spokesperson from Financial-world.org in a press release.
Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?
Find: Holiday Debt Hit a Monumental High of $1,550 This Year — 4 Ways To Pay It Down Quickly
“That, combined with the fact that January can often be a time of financial stress, means that plenty of people will be looking to make some money from an unwanted gift, so it’s fascinating to see which items are most likely to be listed on eBay at this time of year.”
More From GOBankingRates
Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning in Your Old Stuff
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save Money in January: 20 Unwanted Gifts Being Unloaded on Ebay for Cheap