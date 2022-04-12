Save Money on Groceries by Opting for These Highly Rated Store Brands

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com
David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

Grocery prices have already risen nearly 9% for the year, and they're set to become even higher, USA Today reported. The USDA's Food Prices Outlook for March 2022 stated that "all food prices are now predicted to increase."

Find Out: The Best and Worst Things To Buy Generic
Good To Know: 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren't Even Worth the Buck

While an increase in your grocery bill might be inevitable, there are things you can do to save on groceries, one of which is to opt for the store brand.

"The cost of store-brand foods and beverages is at least 20 to 25% less than name brands of the same product," Burt Flickinger III, managing director at the retail consulting company Strategic Resource Group, told Consumer Reports.

But not all store brands provide the same quality of goods. Here's a look at Consumer Reports' top-rated grocery store brands.

Mario Cantu/CSM/Shutterstock
Mario Cantu/CSM/Shutterstock

Central Market (Texas)

Central Market, a Texas-based subsidiary of the H-E-B supermarket chain, is one of just three grocery store chains that received a perfect 5 out of 5 score for its store-brand quality. (Ratings are based on Consumer Reports' subscribers' reports of shopping trips to supermarkets, supercenters and warehouse clubs.)

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's also received a perfect 5 out of 5 for the quality of its store-brand products. Some of the chain's most popular store-brand items include the frozen Mandarin Orange Chicken, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese and Everything but the Bagel seasoning blend.

Find Out: Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

iStock.com
iStock.com

Costco

Costco rounds out the list of retailers with a perfect score for its store-brand grocery items. Some standout Kirkland Signature items include Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter, Kirkland Signature Vanilla Chocolate Chunk Muffins and Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, according to shopping experts.

JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images

Wegmans

Wegmans scored a 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for its fresh store-prepared foods.

Amy Sancetta/AP/Shutterstock
Amy Sancetta/AP/Shutterstock

Heinen's

Heinen's received a 4 out of 5 rating for its store-brand quality, and an overall satisfaction score of 89 out of 100.

Robert F Bukaty/AP/Shutterstock
Robert F Bukaty/AP/Shutterstock

Market Basket

This Northeastern grocery chain also received a 4 out of 5 rating for the quality of its store-brand products.

LukaTDB / Getty Images
LukaTDB / Getty Images

New Seasons Market

Consumers gave New Seasons Market 4 out of 5 score for their level of satisfaction with its store brand.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com
JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Publix

Publix was rated 4 out of 5 for its store-brand quality and a perfect 5 out of 5 for cleanliness.

Denis Paquin/AP/Shutterstock
Denis Paquin/AP/Shutterstock

Military Commissary

Military Commissary earned a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand. The chain also received a perfect score for its price competitiveness.

Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com
Philip Lange / Shutterstock.com

H-E-B

With an H-E-B subsidiary earning top marks, it's not too surprising that H-E-B itself is highly rated for its store-brand products. Consumers rated their satisfaction with H-E-B's brand as a 4 out of 5.

Goran13 / iStock.com
Goran13 / iStock.com

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market's store brand was rated 4 out of 5. The chain received an overall score of 85 out of 100.

Ridofranz / iStock.com
Ridofranz / iStock.com

Festival Foods

The Wisconsin grocery chain received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand's quality.

cokada / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cokada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dierbergs

Dierbergs also received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand.

kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and an overall score of 85 out of 100.

Tom Gannam/AP/Shutterstock
Tom Gannam/AP/Shutterstock

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market received a 4 out of 5 score for its store brand and a perfect score for its cleanliness.

Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock
Brennan Linsley/AP/Shutterstock

Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers' store brand was rated a 4 out of 5 by consumers. The chain earned an overall satisfaction score of 84 out of 100.

Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com
Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

Aldi

Aldi is known for its price competitiveness -- it earned a perfect 5 out of 5 in this category. It also scored a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

Brian Skoloff/AP/Shutterstock
Brian Skoloff/AP/Shutterstock

Fry's

Consumers rated their satisfaction with the quality of Fry's store brand products a 4 out of 5.

LukaTDB / Getty Images
LukaTDB / Getty Images

Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market received an overall satisfaction score of 82 and a 4 out of 5 for the quality of its store brand.

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Whole Foods Market

Although Whole Foods received the lowest possible score for its price competitiveness, it did receive a 4 out 5 for the quality of its store-brand groceries.

More From GOBankingRates

Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may note reflect the exact store listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Save Money on Groceries by Opting for These Highly Rated Store Brands

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • 11 NHL head coaches with uncertain futures this offseason

    There are currently five NHL coaches without deals for next season and another six under interim tags.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.