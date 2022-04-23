To save a life: Refugees make protective vests for Ukraine

  • A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    1/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    2/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    3/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    4/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    5/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    6/6

    Russia Ukraine War Protection Vests

    A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Ukrainian workers sort newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A Ukrainian worker sorts newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A Ukrainian worker carries newly produced body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A Ukrainian worker saws parts od body armor at a leatherwork shop in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, April 21, 2022. A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refuges to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
KAREL JANICEK
·3 min read

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, messenger totes, wallets and belts — never planned to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed that.

After Russian troops launched their assault on Ukraine, Tlusty & Co. hired refugees from Ukraine to help the company join a manufacturing operation equipping Ukrainian volunteers with body armor to face the invading troops.

The Prague-based company agreed to a request from the Post Bellum nongovernmental organization to join a project to supply the protection gear similar to bulletproof vests to Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces. Thousands of Ukrainian volunteers have joined the troops to resist the Russian invasion.

“We specialize in completely different production,” Tlusty & Co. owner Ivan Petruv said. “We were facing a situation where we had to decide. And because we consider ourselves part of a community that wants to help in this situation as we can, which is only natural when you see the news, we decided to say yes.”

To make the new production happen was a race against the clock, he said. The company needed to get new machines, new materials and above all, to hire extra employees to join the 20-25 staffers in a country whose unemployment rate of 3.4% reflects a lack of available workers in many fields.

“What would take weeks if not months under normal circumstances, we had to solve in hours and several days,” he said.

Since the war began, 300,000 refugees who fled Ukraine have arrived in the Czech Republic, mostly women with children, so Petruv said they became an obvious place to look for new hires.

“We published an advertisement at 8 a.m. and at noon we had a list of 70 people,” Petruv said.

Four days later, the 15 most qualified people started to work to complete the unusual contract. They sew ballistic plate carriers while other Ukrainians working for Post Bellum assemble the whole gear by inserting steel plates into the vests. The NGO finances it all through a crowd-funding campaign.

Natalia Bielonosova is one of the company's new workers. She came to Prague from her town of Irpin, located near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. with a friend.

“I wanted to make the protection gear for Ukraine,” Bielonosova said. “That’s a way for me to help my country.”

Her husband, a humanitarian worker, stayed at home and her son serves in the Ukrainian army.

“He has no electricity, gas, heating or warm water but has survived so far,” she said of her husband.

Of her son, she says “it’s painful to read about what’s happening. I’d like a solution to be found to end the fighting.”

With Irpin and many places badly damaged by heavy Russian shelling, Bielonosova can see her future in Prague, the Czech capital.

“They’ve destroyed cities and destroyed infrastructure. It would be a very hard life (to go back),” she said.

The work she and other Ukrainian refugees have done has impressed Petruv.

“We’d like them to stay,” he said. “We’re talking about hardworking, skillful people who deserve the job.”

The Czech company has so far made 720 of the protective vests with 400 more to deliver. What happens next is unclear.

Petruv said his company was ready to continue the project but “we would be delighted to end it as soon as possible, because this isn’t something we want to do. We do it only because of the current situation and a feeling of responsibility.”

Meanwhile, he is planning a new project for his Ukrainian workers for the time when peace is restored. It would be products designed for Czech kids and their families.

It’s called “Mothers for mothers.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainian visa delays are a ‘national embarrassment’, says British host

    David Turner, from Surrey, said only one visa for the four refugees he is sponsoring has been approved in almost five weeks.

  • Meet Patron, the 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who has helped detect more than 90 Russian bombs in Ukraine

    The unofficial mascot of The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Patron is based in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

  • The Ukrainian War Is Getting Bloodier. Is The West Doing Enough?

    As the conflict goes into the second month, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again called for more help from Nato and its allies.

  • Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Named Prince Harry in Her Defamation Lawsuit

    Samantha Markle is taking legal action over claims made during the Sussexes' chat with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Mitch Marner silencing doubters with career-best season

    Mitch Marner could still hit the 40-goal mark before the NHL regular season is done and after a divisive contract negotiation in 2019 and an underwhelming postseason last year, the Maple Leafs star is performing at a level and consistency Toronto's fans haven't seen before.&nbsp;

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold, who won landmark legal battle to compete in Tokyo, hangs up her gloves

    Two-time Canadian Olympic boxer Mandy Bujold confirmed on Wednesday she would be leaving the ring. The 34-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native said before the Tokyo Olympic she planned to retire afterward. Now, it's official. "As an athlete I was always so focused on the next big event that many times I didn't even realize how big some of my accomplishments were," Bujold, the 11-time national champion, wrote in a Twitter post. "Now that I am starting to think beyond the boxing ring I am actually abl

  • Kings defeat Blackhawks 4-1, move closer to a playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored for the fifth straight game and the Los Angeles Kings moved closer to wrapping up a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Danault opened the scoring in the first period with his 26th goal of the season. He is the first Kings player since Marián Gáborík in 2014 to have a goal in five straight games. The center also has a career-best, seven-game point streak with five goals and eight points. Anze Kopitar, Andreas At

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.