Save hundreds on a mattress and bedding at the Awara Black Friday sale

Awara is behind some of the most popular mattresses among Reviewed testers and readers, and you can get one at a discounted price for Black Friday 2021.

Looking for a new mattress this holiday season? Awara, makers of one of our favorite hybrid mattresses, is offering serious savings on mattresses and more this Black Friday.

During its Black Friday sale running now through Tuesday, November 23, the brand is offering up to $699 off its sleep bundles. For instance, you can get the brand's Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress, on sale for $1,199 in the queen size—and also get an accessories package of 100% cotton sheets, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows typically valued at $499 totally free. That's a $200 discount on the mattress itself plus $499 in free gifts.

Mattresses in the other five sizes (twin, twin XL, full, king and California king) include the same free accessory package of cotton sheets, a mattress protector and pillows, although note that the twin and twin XL bundles come with one pillow instead of two, and while the mattresses are also marked down by $200, the accessories package is valued at $299.

The Awara mattress has great edge support and a firm, but comfortable, sleep surface.

When we tested the Awara, we described its flagship hybrid mattress as supportive, comfortable and springy yet firm. While the mattress itself is impressively cozy, we also love the brand's dedication to sustainability—Awara produces green, organic mattresses made from natural and certified organic materials. We pitted it against rival brand Avocado and found that Awara was the superior green mattress: It's got top-notch heat retention, excellent edge support and a comfort level that just can't be beaten.

If you're looking for a gift for your mom or dad this holiday season, a great night's sleep is something they'll enjoy for years to come. Shop the Awara Black Friday sale soon before its sleep accessories sell out.

