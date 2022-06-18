Save our grasslands, not your egos, tree-planting celebrities told

Ed Sheeran - Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrities who plant trees to salve their conscience are contributing to the loss of British grazing grass, the president of the National Farmers Union has said.

Minette Batters said that the value of cattle and grasslands in helping to limit climate change and provide food security was being overlooked by a “ghastly conversation of trees versus meat”.

“Vast tracts of the country that should be growing grass are growing trees, now,” she told a sustainable farming conference this week.

“We’ve got celebrities salving their conscience by planting blimming trees and they should be growing grass. And then you should be having livestock that eats grass.”

Ms Batters did not name which celebrities she had in mind. Last year, Ed Sheeran said that he planned to “plant as many trees as possible” to help offset his carbon footprint.

The singer, who owns a 16-acre estate in Suffolk, told the BBC: “I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible. I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.”

Supermodel Kate Moss has also said that she wants to “build a forest” on land she has bought in the Cotswolds, while singer Geri Halliwell has spoken about her own rewilding plans, including planting trees.

The science around carbon sequestration in grasslands, grazed by sheep and cattle, versus forests is hotly debated.

The Climate Change Committee called for up to 120 million trees a year to be planted, as well as beef, lamb and dairy consumption to fall by 20 per cent in the next 10 years, all to reach the UK’s net zero goals.

Farming groups argued that grazed grasslands are better for storing carbon, improving soil health, and plant and animal life than planting a single species of tree.

Beef and lamb fed on British grass is also therefore a sustainable alternative to pork or chicken that uses grain, often from deforested areas.

Some green groups argued that more farmland should be given over to tree planting or rewilded areas, with minimal inputs, to store carbon and restore ecosystems.

Ms Batters told the conference it was “criminal” to suggest that people could solve climate change and restore biodiversity “if we brought in more trees and we all went vegan”.

She said: “It’s a corrupted conversation by the big global food businesses out there who see plant-based [food] as a cheap way of trading a new commodity across the world, and governments bizarrely have capitulated.”

Ms Batters was speaking as the Government released its food strategy, written in response to a national review led by Henry Dimbleby, the restaurateur.

The strategy ignored calls by the Leon co-founder for measures to reduce meat consumption by 30 per cent in 10 years.

Speaking at the same conference, Mr Dimbleby said he had “nothing against meat” but that current levels of consumption were unsustainable.

“I just can’t see how you get the math to work to sequester enough carbon, produce enough food and restore biodiversity,” he said.

Meat tax off the menu

Ministers have repeatedly said that they have no intention of “lecturing” people about what they eat, and have brushed off calls for a direct tax on meat.

Instead, they have suggested that it will be possible to limit the impact of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from cattle with feed additives and other emerging technologies.

However, the new food strategy includes plans for trials on the best ways to influence people to eat more sustainably as part of a long-term plan to “shift diets”.

The Government has also considered potential carbon taxes on domestic agriculture, which could also be applied at the border, and would make the most polluting foods more expensive.