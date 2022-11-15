Save on gas and groceries with a Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart+ membership before Black Friday

Christine Persaud and Elsie Boskamp
·7 min read
Sign up for these wholesale clubs to save the most money ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday is the perfect time to shop for others, but it's also a great opportunity to save money for yourself. If you're looking to snag everyday essentials for less, we've found the best warehouse club memberships, including Costco, Sam's Club, Walmart+ and Kroger, to help you stretch your dollar this holiday season. Sign up now to score discounted membership prices and access to exclusive Black Friday deals.

Club memberships will let you access cheaper gas and groceries, plus they offer plenty of other exclusive shopping perks as well. To get the most bang for your buck this winter, join these wholesale clubs and keep scrolling for everything you need to know to start saving ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Sam's Club

Join Sam's Club today to access the best deals this Black Friday.
Join Sam's Club today to access the best deals this Black Friday.

For discounts on gas and groceries, Sam's Club is the place to shop. Best of all, the standard warehouse club membership is a whopping 50% off just in time for the holidays. The club's annual fee typically comes in at $50, but when you join Sam's Club today you'll get a membership for just $25 a year.

Along with a discounted membership fee, Sam's Club is celebrating the season of giving with incredibly low prices on holiday gifts. Peruse their gift guide and find presents for all ages under $25 ahead of Black Friday. Additionally, if you have to travel far and wide to visit relatives this holiday season, Sam's Club has fuel stations across the country with discounted rates on regular, premium and diesel gas.

As a Sam's Club member you can save $0.05 per gallon at the pump (actual discount will depend on your location and the specific station). Better still, with a membership, you also get access to exclusive deals on pantry staples, toiletries, prescriptions and other household essentials. Other benefits include free shipping on select items, free curbside pick-up, 100% merchandise satisfaction guarantee with free replacements and returns and free tire repairs for any tire that meets USTMA (U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association) guidelines, regardless of where they were purchased.

Join Sam's Club for 50% off

Costco

Save on everyday essentials and more by snagging Black Friday discounts at Costco.
Save on everyday essentials and more by snagging Black Friday discounts at Costco.

Need to stock up on pantry staples before the biggest holiday feasts of the year?Consider signing up for a Costco membership. Not only does the wholesale club offer rock-bottom prices on customer-favorite brands ahead of Black Friday, it's also one of the cheapest places for gas if you have to travel for the holidays. Memberships start at $60 a year for two cards per household with access to all Costco locations around the world. (Taking a trip to Canada? You can refuel there as well!) The self-serve stations offer both regular and diesel Kirkland Signature gas, and are located next to the warehouses. As a Costco member, you'll get access to exclusive savings on groceries, clothing, toys, tools and, of course, those beloved samples.

Upgrade to the Executive membership, which is $120 a year, to get 2% back on all qualifying purchases up to a maximum of $1,000 a year. Depending on how much you spend annually on groceries and other items, this can easily cover the extra $60 for the premium membership. Keep in mind that gas does not count towards the 2% but there's more than enough to purchase at Costco to add up to significant cash back savings. Plus, the Executive membership includes savings booked on vacations through Costco Travel.

Sign up for a Costco membership

Walmart+

Sign up for Walmart+ for exclusive Black Friday deals right now.
Sign up for Walmart+ for exclusive Black Friday deals right now.

Did you know that Walmart has a membership program called Walmart+? For $12.95 a month or $98 annually (less than Amazon Prime!), you get, among the many other perks, special shopping discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Right now, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial to check it out and get exclusive access to the superstore's early Black Friday deals. As a Walmart+ member you'll get first dibs on best-selling doorbuster deals and get early access to new markdowns at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, November 21. Many of the most popular products of the year are hard to come by, so a Walmart+ membership could be your best bet at getting your hands on top-notch items before stock sells out.

In addition, Walmart+ members get a discount of $0.05 per gallon at Walmart gas stations, Murphy Express and Sam's Club fuel stations. That might not sound like a lot, but it adds up. If your car fills up at 15 gallons, for example, you'll save $0.75 each time you fill up. If you get gas weekly, that's about $40 in savings a year.

Other benefits of a Walmart+ membership include free unlimited delivery (including same-day on some items) and mobile scan-and-go shopping in stores. Walmart offers great prices on groceries, toiletries, fresh meats and produce, pantry staples, electronics, clothing and so much more.

Sign up for a Walmart+ membership

Kroger

Save on gas, groceries and more at Kroger this Black Friday.
Save on gas, groceries and more at Kroger this Black Friday.

Kroger routinely offers deals on everyday essentials, plus they have a Fuel Points program when you use your Kroger Shoppers Card that allows you to earn 100 Fuel Points for every dollar spent on most groceries. Fuel Points can be redeemed for $0.10 off per gallon at Kroger’s fuel centers and participating Shell gas stations in your area, adding up to serious savings at the pump this holiday season. The best part? Signing up for a Shoppers card is free. Simply create an account by entering your name, email address and desired password or sign in using your existing Google credentials. You can then register an existing card using the Plus Card number on the back or get a digital one to use on a mobile device.

In addition to the point-per-dollar deal, there are always special bonus Fuel Point promotions to help you save even more. The program excludes purchases like alcohol, tobacco, money orders, postage stamps and promotional tickets but most items you can buy at Kroger, from pantry staples to fresh fruits and veggies, will earn you fuel points that quickly add up this Black Friday. You can even earn points on select prescriptions and gift card purchases.

Consider that a $200 Kroger grocery bill full of qualifying items will earn you 200 Fuel Points that can be redeemed for $0.10 per gallon off your next two tanks (you can only redeem 100 points at a time for up to 35 gallons of unleaded, mid-grade, premium, diesel or E85 gas). To redeem, scan your Shoppers card and follow the instructions at the pump. Keep in mind, however, that the Fuel Points expire one month after they are earned, so you must redeem on a month-to-month basis to scoop the savings.

Sign up for a Kroger membership

