Primed for a full restoration and maybe even more!

Last year Florida had a major problem with flooding which left pretty much anyone who encountered them under some severe fire financially. Houses, cars, and entire lives were smothered under the violent Waters of the peninsula making it very difficult for Florida residents to continue the lives they're after. One thing that a lot of people don't understand is that many vehicles were pretty much left unsavable due to mass amounts of people driving to try and Escape the floods and clogging out the roadways. One such automobile that was left behind is a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette which is now looking for somebody to save it.

Auctioned by IAAI in Fort Myers, this Chevrolet supports a 283-inch V8 engine under the hood which would be a major selling point if it weren't for the flood damage. To be fair, an experienced engine builder could probably revive the old powertrain and get it running again back to New but there is an even more interesting opportunity here. That powerhouse combined with the manual transmission suggests that this is one of the high-performance option cars which means it was always built to be faster than pretty much anything else on the road and its time. With that in mind, it might even be a prime model ready for a little bit of resto modding.

The fiberglass body seems to be pretty much intact with little to no damage and that four-headlight front fascia still retains the intimidating Allure these cars were known for. Of course, be chassis is made out of steel which means that it may have rested while the condition of the Interior trim, engine, and transmission is pretty much unknown. That means that this is a rolling shell or at least that's how you should think about it not knowing what kind of damage has been done. Just imagine driving around one of the only first-generation Corvettes with a brand new LS or LT drivetrain in the country. Of course, until the auctioning process is finished we won't know what's going to happen to the car but we can hope for the best.

