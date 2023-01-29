Save on chocolate bars, truffles and candy with Valentine's Day chocolate sales at Amazon, Godiva and QVC

Save big on chocolate and candy with these incredible Valentine's Day 2023 deals.
Save big on chocolate and candy with these incredible Valentine's Day 2023 deals.

You can never go wrong with a classic box of chocolate for Valentine's Day. To help you spoil your sweet-toothed sweetie, we rounded up all the best Valentine's Day chocolate deals you can shop right now. Whether your valentine is a fan of chocolate cherries or rich truffles, you can save big on decadent treats from the likes of Amazon, Godiva, QVC and more right now.

From drug store favorites to luxury chocolatiers, there are tons of V-Day chocolate gifts at almost every price point. We found some of the top Valentine’s Day chocolate deals for you to indulge in—as well as all the best places to buy chocolates online right now. Keep scrolling to surprise your loved one with a tasty treat on Tuesday, February 14.

The top 10 Valentine’s Day chocolate deals

Shop the best Valentine's Day chocolate deals at Godiva, Harry &amp; David, QVC and more.
  1. Shop Valentine's Day chocolate and candy starting at $3 at Target

  2. Shop Valentine's Day chocolate under $5 at Walmart

  3. Red Chocolate 24-Count Grab & Go European Chocolate Bars with Boxes for $19.95 at QVC (Save $5)

  4. Godiva Belgium Goldmark Assorted Chocolate for $23.49 at Amazon (Save $5.50)

  5. David's Cookies 1.5-Ounce Brownies, Set of 2 at QVC for $36.28 (Save $3.62)

  6. Astor Chocolate Valentine's Day Heart Gourmet Belgian Truffles Gift Box at Amazon for $34.91 with on-page coupon (Save $5)

  7. Love Chocolate Covered Berry Box at From you Flowers for $49.49 with coupon code AFF (Save $5.50)

  8. Alder Creek Valentine’s Godiva Gift Basket at HSN for $69.99 (Save $10)

  9. Valentine's Day Belgian Chocolate Covered Snack Tray for $71.99 with coupon code 1127 at From You Flowers (Save $18)

  10. Harry & David Premium Chocolate Collection at Harry & David for $99.99 with coupon code HDGIFT (Save $10)

The best Valentine’s Day 2023 chocolate sales

Impress the chocolate lover in your life by shopping these Valentine's Day chocolate deals today.
Amazon: Snag delicious Valentine’s Day treats and save on select items right now at Amazon. From Ferrero Rocher and Toblerone treats for your special someone to Haribo Goldbears gummies for the kids, you can save a ton and get your goodies before Tuesday, February 14.

CVS: Shop for affordable chocolates from the brands we love like Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Russell Stover. While some chocolates are already on sale, you can also take advantage of an incredible buy one, get one 50% off offer on select best-selling brands.

From You Flowers: Pick up everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to chocolate-covered cookies and get 20% off using coupon code 1127 at checkout.

Godiva: Add a luxurious gourmet chocolate box to your Valentine’s Day gift pile this year. Save up to 60% on select clearance items and enjoy free shipping on orders of $40 or more with coupon code FREESHIP40.

Harry & David: Indulge in Valentine's Day favorites from Harry & David and use coupon code HDGIFT to save up to $40 on select items for a limited time. You can even treat your valentine to our editor’s favorite chocolate-covered Moose Munch, which qualifies for the discount.

HSN: Valentine’s Day gift towers and gift baskets with premium chocolates are available right now at HSN with free shipping when you spend $75 or more. New HSN customers can save $10 on their first order when they enter coupon code HSN2023 at checkout.

Macy’s: You can shop beautiful chocolate gift boxes, Valentine’s Day Hershey's Kisses and more at sweet discounted prices at Macy’s. Check out the retailer’s sale section today for chocolates, treats and more starting at just $2.

QVC: Frosted cookies, truffles, red velvet cheesecake and more are on sale right now at QVC. For even more savings, if you’re new to QVC, get $15 off your first purchase of $35 or more with coupon code OFFER.

Target: Shop Valentine's Day chocolates and candies starting at just $3 and save even more on select clearance items. Enjoy discounts on Hershey's, Reese's and Dove, plus take advantage of a two for $10 deal on Ghirardelli and Lindt chocolate.

Walmart: Shop Valentine's Day chocolate and candy starting at just $1 right now at Walmart. Shop Valentine's Day goodies for the classroom and your little ones right now.

World Market: World Market members can save 10% on select food gifts right now when they select in-store pick up and use coupon code STORE10 at checkout.

Valentine's Day 2023: Shopping guide

There's no better Valentine's Day gift than chocolate
Valentine's Day 2023 is set for Tuesday, February 14. Each year Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 in honor of Saint Valentine.

What are the best Valentine's Day 2023 deals?

Typically, the best Valentine's Day deals are on chocolate, jewelry, flowers and fashion and beauty essentials. This year we're especially loving the Valentine's Day deals at Kate Spade and Blue Nile. If you want to spoil your sweetie with jewelry and handbags, you certainly won't want to miss out on these limited-time V-Day sales. Meanwhile, for savings on chocolate your sweetie will love, Harry & David and Amazon could be your best bet!

Should I buy Valentine’s Day chocolates online?

Yes! When searching for Valentine's Day chocolate gifts online, you get to shop in the comfort of your own home and enjoy steep savings that may not be offered in store. By ordering in advance, you can make sure your sweet gift arrives on (or before!) Valentine’s Day.

What stores offer Valentine’s Day chocolates?

While many stores do sell chocolates, not all are offering deals. Some of the top stores that currently have Valentine's Day chocolate deals are Godiva, Target, HSN and Harry & David.

Is it safe to get Valentine’s Day chocolates delivered?

Definitely. If you use an online retailer like From You Flowers, you can choose the date that you'd like your Valentine’s Day chocolate gift to be delivered, and if there is any delay, they’ll notify you and let you make changes to your order.

