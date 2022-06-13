How To Save on Catering Costs at Your Wedding

Heather Taylor
·5 min read
Kaboompics / Pexels
Kaboompics / Pexels

Catering at a wedding is rarely limited to making and serving cuisine and cocktails. Comprehensive wedding catering packages also factor in pre-event setup including tables, chairs, plates, glasses and dinnerware. Menu design and decorative décor may also be factored into the pre-event setup, and caterers assist with staffing during the reception and clean-up at the end of the day.

See: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Related: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Many couples planning their weddings may find themselves wondering where they can splurge and where they can save when it comes to lowering their catering bill. These cost-effective tips will help keep catering expenses down and ensure all guests in attendance enjoy the big day.

Figure Out What Matters To You

Before hiring a catering company, couples need to decide which elements of the wedding catering experience are the most important to them. Will your wedding dinner be more formal or casual? Do you want an open bar with a wide selection of drink options? Would you rather have a plated meal during a wedding reception or do you prefer a cocktail hour instead? Is there a specific menu item you’d like to have as your main dish?

Cheron Rubenstein, senior catering sales manager at Lancer Hospitality, recommends deciding on what is most important to you. Then, add on the extras only if you have room in your budget for them. As an example, Rubenstein said you may host a smaller bar service with a limit you will cover. Once that limit has been exceeded, guests may purchase their own drinks and still have an amazing experience.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Side Gig or Other Hustle?

Reconsider a Buffet-Style Dinner

One of the biggest catering myths is that a buffet-style dinner is less expensive than a seated or plated dinner. Rubenstein said buffets, in some cases, can actually be more expensive because more food needs to be prepped and provided.

Ness McGovern, owner and lead planner at Ness McGovern Events & Design, said family-style at the table is the best of both worlds. Since it doesn’t require full-service staff and guests are still seated, family-style is usually about the same price as a buffet.

Another nontraditional option in lieu of a buffet or family-style dinner is to host a cocktail-style reception.

“This is where there are hors d’oeuvres and some stations for the dinner, but entirely cocktail type tables and limited seating,” McGovern said. “We’d recommend maybe bringing in some lounge furniture so people can sit and mingle without having assigned seating or enough seating for everyone.”

Need another dining option? McGovern said couples may try a wedding that has food trucks or offers a more casual picnic style like a barbecue. Guests will still have a great time and get enough to eat.

Trim Bar Costs

If you’re planning to have a wedding where guests are invited to the bar for drinks, specifically in an open bar setting, McGovern said newlyweds can trim costs by limiting bar selections or eliminating hard alcohol except for two or three signature drinks.

Courtney Smith, owner of Chesapeake Bartenders, recommends calling the liquor or wine store ahead of time. Ask if they have any specials they are offering about two weeks before the wedding as many stores often don’t know what sale items will be until a week or two out.

Here are a few more tricks of the trade from Smith for saving on wedding bar drinks

  • Hard liquor: When possible, buy 1.75-liter bottles of liquor. Go with rail liquor instead of a name brand.

  • Wine: In a pinch, you can serve guests cost-effective boxed wine.

  • Beer: Purchase cans, which are cheaper, instead of glass bottles.

  • Sangria: “This is a very budget-friendly drink that can be premade and displayed in a see-through dispenser. Everyone loves sangria and it’s one the cheapest drinks from a cost perspective,” Smith said.

  • Cocktails: Purchase two-liter bottles of soda to reduce the overall cost of sodas and mixers. Ounce for ounce, Smith said, it’s much cheaper with a liter.

  • Mocktails: Smith recommends purchasing seltzer water and adding a gourmet flavored syrup like white peach.

  • Water: Instead of offering guests bottled water, go for filtered water instead. Inquire if your caterer can bring a Brita filter with them to the wedding so that they may utilize running water at the venue, filter it on site and serve it to guests.

You may also ask the liquor or wine store if you can return any unopened or non-damaged wine, liquor or beer after the wedding.

“We do this with our distributor partner and couples love getting a nice refund after the wedding for the alcohol they didn’t consume,” Smith said.

Bypass Glassware Rentals

Glassware may look nice, but it is expensive, and Smith said there are higher delivery costs with the price of gas going up.

“Use nine ounce plastic cups and look for cups that are less than 20 cents per cup,” Smith said. Couples can find the best deals on cups online and can calculate the amount of cups they need by assuming guests will use one cup per 30 minutes.

Watch Out for Cake Expenses

The cake, one of the biggest centerpieces of a wedding, may be full of more hidden fees and high costs than couples realize. McGovern said many caterers will charge for enough cake for everyone, when in reality only about 50% of guests will eat cake, especially if there are other desserts present.

McGovern recommends having a small cutting cake and then having a sheet cake in the back to cover a certain guest count.

DIY Your Own Centerpieces

Couples tying the knot may save some extra dollars by doing their own centerpieces instead of allowing the catering company to take centerpiece responsibilities. Visit your local farmers market for flowers to find beautiful options at affordable prices and watch YouTube videos to put together elegant arrangements.

While wedding catering costs can sneak up on you, Rubenstein said doing your homework will ensure nothing is hidden especially if you work with a reputable caterer and location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Save on Catering Costs at Your Wedding

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Stamkos carries Lightning past Rangers, back to Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning have a third consecutive championship firmly in their sights.

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord