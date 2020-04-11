Save The Bluebell Railway! The not-for-profit train needs public donations so it can run after lockdown

Photo credit: Peter Edwards

The Bluebell Railway, Sussex's popular heritage railway, has launched an emergency appeal after it was forced to close due to the coronavirus crisis.

A popular day out for families in spring and part of Country Living's Sussex staycation, the steam railway closed on Friday 20th March to protect the health of its staff, volunteers and visitors during the pandemic.

Fares were the main source of income for the not-for-profit organisation and now it has set up a donations website asking supporters to contribute to the railway so that it can continue running after the pandemic.

On the appeal site, which you can support here, it says: "The Bluebell Railway, along with many other businesses in the leisure and heritage sector, has been forced to close to visitors due to the current pandemic.

"Coming after the early part of the year when trains are not running, our finances are already at their lowest ebb.

"We are therefore appealing for donations to help keep the essential services of the railway running at a time when, unexpectedly, we have no income.

"In spite of our large volunteer workforce, we are also one of the largest employers in Mid Sussex, and we have many ongoing costs and expenses which do not stop when we're not running trains."

The Bluebell was the first standard gauge preserved passenger railway in the UK and is an important part of Britain's industrial and cultural heritage.

A spokesman for the railway told Country Living: "Many thousands of people enjoy the Bluebell Railway every year from steam train enthusiasts to families looking for a day out. We are preserving the best of a bygone era for future generations and any money people donate will help to ensure the railway can continue to do that when it re-opens."

It's not the only heritage railway at risk in Britain. The North Yorkshire Moors Railway, which first formed in 1967, has also launched a crisis appeal to secure its livelihood and keep it on track after it was forced to delay its 2020 opening.

Photo credit: North Yorkshire Moors Railway/Keith Harris

General Manager Chris Price fears the railway could lose up to £1 million over the upcoming weeks and is asking the public to help with donations.

"We’re launching this plea for help as we need a fighting chance to keep the railway going," Mr Price said on 20 March.

"The NYMR is unable to claim insurance compensation for business interruption and as the situation currently stands, monetary aid has not been offered to charities. The only government help available at present would put the railway into significant debt, which could take years to pay off".



While the Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £750 million package to help charities on 8 April, he said the government could not match every pound of spending that the UK's 170,000 charities receive.

Mr Sunak added that the government wanted to help the charities "on the front line of fighting the coronavirus".

