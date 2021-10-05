Save big on a Michael Kors purse during the Long Weekend sale

Save 25 on full-price styles and save as much as 60% on markdowns during the Michael Kors Long Weekend sale.

Are you looking to freshen up your fall wardrobe? Whether you need a complete outfit or just need a Michael Kors purse to spice up your look, we’ve got the perfect sale for you. Shop the Michael Kors Long Weekend sale and get 25% off your purchase—plus up to 60% off markdowns.

Running through October 12, the Long Weekend sale includes a variety of purses, shoulder bags, watches and more for both women and men. Don’t miss out on this simple but fashion forward women’s O-Ring leather belt for only $38—an 80% savings on the original $190 price. Made of 100% leather, this timeless piece will take any outfit from drab to fab.

No outfit is complete without the perfect handbag, and if you're in the market for something classic but practical, look no further than the Arielle large logo satchel for only $179, a 50% markdown from the $358 original price. Made of logo-print canvas, it comes with an adjustable strap, multiple pockets and ample space for all of your essentials.

We’ve compiled a list of the top deals below—but the supplies are going fast, so act now!

Shop top picks from the Michael Kors Long Weekend sale

Items like the Arielle Large Logo Satchel, Cooper Pebbled Leather Backpack, and the Hartley Sunglasses are all up for grabs during the Michael Kors Columbus Day sale.

