You can save big on an iRobot vacuum for Prime Day 2021 right now—shop our favorite models
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Robot vacuums are a convenient way to make household chores easier. But for as handy and efficient as they are, they aren't exactly cheap, especially if you have your eyes on the very popular iRobot Roombas. Fortunately, some of our favorite iRobot models are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021.
Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.
One of those is the iRobot Roomba i6+, which is one of the best-performing robot vacuums you can buy. Not only does it have powerful dirt pick-up, it has an easy-to-use app, boasts smart mapping technology and can even empty itself. It's currently marked down $300 to a sale price of just under $500 for Prime Day.
Below are the best iRobot vacuum deals to shop right now on Amazon and at other major retailers. Note that if you're shopping Prime Day, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get all the savings—if you don't have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
The best iRobot vacuum deals to buy for Amazon Prime Day 2021
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $199.99 (Save $100): With over 13,000 reviews, the 692 uses a three-stage cleaning system to sweep your floors.
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $199.99 (Save $50): If you have pets, you may like the 614, which excels at picking up pesky hair.
iRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop from Amazon for $248.95 (Save $50.05): The Braava is like a mop, but in robot vacuum form and can clean both hardwood and tile floors.
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum from Bed Bath & Beyond for $249.99 (Save $25): Our experts found the 694 to be a simple-to-use "plug in and go" robot vacuum.
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum from Walmart for $399.00 (Save $200): The i3+ is the most affordable Roomba that can also empty itself.
iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $499.99 (Save $300): The i6+ has the same self-cleaning capabilities of our experts' top-tested i7+ model, but at a lower price.
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals
Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2021: Save big on these iRobot vacuum models