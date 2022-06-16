You can save big on an iRobot vacuum for Prime Day 2021 right now—shop our favorite models

The best iRobot vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Robot vacuums are a convenient way to make household chores easier. But for as handy and efficient as they are, they aren't exactly cheap, especially if you have your eyes on the very popular iRobot Roombas. Fortunately, some of our favorite iRobot models are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

One of those is the iRobot Roomba i6+, which is one of the best-performing robot vacuums you can buy. Not only does it have powerful dirt pick-up, it has an easy-to-use app, boasts smart mapping technology and can even empty itself. It's currently marked down $300 to a sale price of just under $500 for Prime Day.

Below are the best iRobot vacuum deals to shop right now on Amazon and at other major retailers. Note that if you're shopping Prime Day, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get all the savings—if you don't have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

The best iRobot vacuum deals to buy for Amazon Prime Day 2021

