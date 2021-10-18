Save big on home and kitchen essentials right now at this Kohl's Flash Sale

Save 20% on everything from home furniture to robot vacuums at this Kohl's sale today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're prepping your home for the holidays, getting kitchen-ready for Thanksgiving or just want to refresh your space, Kohl's has what you need. Through tomorrow, the retailer is running a flash sale offering big early Black Friday savings.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

From now through tomorrow, October 19, the retail outlet is hosting a flash sale offering 20% off purchases by using the coupon code FLASH. You can use this code while shopping for everything from furniture to home décor and everything in between.

For instance, you can make your home cleaning a little easier by picking up the iRobot Roomba 677 robot vacuum for $243.99. Normally listed for $304.99, this smart home cleaner can be yours at a $61 price cut after using the coupon code at checkout. iRobot is behind the best robot vacuum we've ever tried, the i7+ ($749 at Amazon) and the 677 is even more affordable than our favorite affordable Roomba, the i3+ ($535 at Amazon). Though it may not have the dirt disposal tower of its more expensive models, the 677 can still be controlled via the iRobot Home app and can capture dirt between furniture thanks to its advanced sensors.

iRobot's Roomba 677 can keep your home floors fresh without you ever lifting a finger.

If you're looking to bring some style to your dining room table, there's a Madison Park tufted back dining chair, available for $109.60. Available in six different colors, this chair usually runs shoppers $136.99, but is discounted by $27.40 at checkout.

These are just some of the home essentials on sale at Kohl's, but this promotion only lasts until tomorrow, so don't wait.

The best deals to shop at the Kohl's Flash Sale

This memory foam pillow earned praise from customers for being both super supportive and comfortable.

Story continues

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Kohl's sale: Get 20% off home essentials right now