Save big on gifts! The best Melissa & Doug toys are on sale now ahead of Black Friday!

Jeaneen Russell, Reviewed
·9 min read
Best Melissa &amp; Doug gifts
Best Melissa & Doug gifts

It's time to start holiday shopping for kids and many top-rated gifts from top toy brand Melissa & Doug are all available at Amazon, and even on sale at fantastic discounts before Black Friday! It's the perfect opportunity to get ahead and save on your holiday gift shopping for kids right now, before the popular toys are sold out.

Melissa & Doug has recently expanded their range to include infant toys, many of which we've included below. To make sure you find the best gift for any type of child, whether they're into cars, crafts or dramatic play, you can jump right to the category that fits best:

  1. Play food

  2. Pretend play

  3. Learning toys

  4. Arts & crafts

  5. Baby toys

Best deals on Melissa & Doug toys on sale now

Best Melissa & Doug toys

1. Café Barista Coffee Shop

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Coffee shop

They love you a latte, so let them make you one. The Café Barista Coffee Shop allows kids to be the barista or the customer with a built-in play espresso maker, drink dispenser, pastries and even a frother, so they can make you a custom cappuccino and then ring you up at the pay terminal.

$102 at Amazon

2. Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter

Best Melissa & Doug toys

This Melissa & Doug favorite is for ice cream lovers: The 28-piece Wooden Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter set includes eight scoops of ice cream and six toppings to create any ice cream cone combination their imaginations are craving. The scooper can even lift, stack and release the scoops. Multiple Reviewed editors' kids own and love this adorable play set — Managing Editor of Commerce Jennifer Ernst Beaudry calls this set "the single best toy we bought for our kids" and her "go-to gift."

$27 at Amazon

3. Pizza Play Food Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Pizza set

Turn play time into pizza night with the Pizza Play Food Set. Six wooden slices can be topped with pepperoni, mushrooms and other options that stay put with velcro tabs. A tray, pizza cutter and spatula are all included and fit in the wooden box for convenient storage.

$17 at Amazon

Best Melissa & Doug toys

4. Freestanding Fresh Mart Grocery Store

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Grocery Store

Kids love filling up those mini shopping carts at the grocery store with all of their favorite snacks, and with the freestanding Fresh Mart Grocery Store, they can create their own food shopping experience right at home. Don't forget to add the Play Food Companion Set to fill up the shelves, and a toy shopping cart to load up on all the goodies.

$119 at Amazon

5. Modern Multi-Level Dollhouse

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Dollhouse

Playing with dolls just got a major upgrade with this absolutely adorable, five-room Modern Multi-Level Dollhouse. The dollhouse stands more than two feet tall and comes fully furnished with 19 pieces of hand-painted wooden doll furniture, working doors and drawers.

$136 at Amazon

6. Vroom & Zoom Interactive Dashboard

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Dashboard

Kids love the idea of getting behind the wheel and the Vroom & Zoom Interactive Dashboard makes it possible—without any traffic jams.  A realistic steering wheel is mounted on a wooden dashboard with a key start, gear shift, lights and even a scrolling GPS to stay on course. There's also a cute Paw Patrol version for fans of the popular kids' show.

$28 at Amazon

7. Magnetic Car Loader

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Magnetic car loader

The Magnetic Car Loader is loads of fun for kids who love anything on wheels. The set comes with one red truck, one trailer and four numbered, brightly colored cars to inspire counting and sorting. The magnetic arm on the truck can lift and load the cars, giving kiddos some hand-eye coordination practice while they play.

$17 at Amazon

8. Chef's Play Kitchen

Best Melissa & Doug toys

Some toys will be tossed in the matter of weeks or months, but a quality play kitchen is a gift that can be loved and actually used for years. This wooden Chef's Play Kitchen includes an oven, stove, microwave, sink and refrigerator and even a working ice dispenser! The innovative ice maker dispenses two play ice cubes which are also included.

$99 at Amazon

9. Beauty Salon Play Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

Playing "beauty salon" is a classic childhood past time that gets a glow-up with this gorgeous pink Beauty Salon Play Set. Let them role play as a hairstylist, makeup artist, manicurist or client with this 18-piece kit, including a tabletop vanity with a storage drawer and all the tools they need for a glamorous pretend makeover.

$45 at Amazon

10. Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

At some point during childhood, almost every kid says they want to be a veterinarian when they grow up. Gift them some early training with the Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set that comes with 24-pieces of play vet medical equipment, including a tote bag for storage and even two brave patients—a plush dog and cat.

$26 at Amazon

Best Melissa & Doug toys

11. Wooden Building Blocks Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

Building blocks are one of the simplest, yet most versatile and educational toys a child can have. From developing spatial skills to learning to take turns with friends or siblings, the Wooden Building Block Set is a classic choice for imaginations at play.

$14 at Amazon

12. Band-in-a-Box Musical  Instrument Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

Be prepared to get the band back together with the Band-in-a-Box Musical Instrument Set. The little rock star in your life will bang, clap and shake to the beat of their own drum, while discovering different tones and rhythms and helping to develop an ear—(and possibly a passion)—for music.

$18 at Amazon

13. Take Along Tool Kit

Best Melissa & Doug toys

Get down to the nuts and bolts of pretend play with the Take Along Tool Kit. This is a fun and practical gift for kids who love "fixing" things around the house. The child-size play hammer, screwdriver, wooden nails and more encourage hours of hands-on play.

$14 at Amazon

14. USA Map Floor Puzzle

Best Melissa & Doug toys

This brightly colored jigsaw puzzle is equally fun and educational. Kids learn state names and capitals while putting the pieces of the 51-piece USA Map Floor Puzzle together.

$11 at Amazon

Best Melissa & Doug toys

15. Deluxe Double-Sided Tabletop Easel

Best Melissa & Doug toys: Easel

Young artists can explore their creativity in countless ways with the Deluxe Double-Sided Tapletop Easel. The easel features a dry-erase board on one side and a chalkboard on the other, along with a paper roll, a dry erase marker, five pieces of chalk, an eraser and 36 number and letter magnets. Its compact size fits in any room, but if space allows, the Deluxe Standing Art Easel is another fantastic option for budding artists.

$26 at Amazon

16. Bead Bouquet Deluxe Bead Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys: bead set

Let their love of crafting blossom with the Bead Bouquet Deluxe Bead Set. They can string together bracelets, necklaces and more with this easy-to-use jewelry making kit that includes eight cords and 220 beads in several fun shapes like flowers, hearts and butterflies.

$11 at Amazon

17. My First Wooden Stamp Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

This set of stamps is bound to brighten any child's day, coming in eight cheerful designs: balloons, rainbow, kitten, puppy, teddy bear, cupcake, flower and butterfly. The easy-to-grasp wooden handles make stamping simple for small hands and two washable ink pads (one pink and one purple), are included.

$11 at Amazon

Best Melissa & Doug toys

18. Multi-Sensory Market Basket Fill and Spill

Best Melissa & Doug toys: basket toy

Babies are naturally interested in food, but play food is so much cuter! With the Market Basket Fill and Spill set, babies as young as six months old can sort, squeeze, fill and spill this basket of plush, sensory goodies. They'll discover sounds and textures with a chiming plush milk bottle, a crinkling head of lettuce, a rattling tomato and a squeaking carrot. Hungry for more? There's also a super cute taco-themed fill and spill toy.

$19 at Amazon

19. Natural Play Book Tower

Best Melissa & Doug toys: book tower

The Natural Play book Tower comes with ten chunky little books that can be read by an adult, and stacked and played with like building blocks by a baby. They're made from recycled materials and come in a box with a convenient handle for easy storage and portability.

$13 at Amazon

20. Rollables Wooden Ocean Slide

Best Melissa & Doug toys

An ocean-themed adventure awaits with the Rollables Wooden Ocean Slide. Three rollable toys (shark, crab and octopus) are easy for small hands to grasp, and firm enough to be dropped down the funnel and roll down the wavy slide, encouraging sensory, fine motor and problem-solving skills.

$47 at Amazon

21. Pull-Back Vehicles Set

Best Melissa & Doug toys

The Pull-Back Vehicles Set comes with a school bus, a family car, fa ire truck and a police car that are soft, lightweight and easy to lift and roll. There's also a cool rev-up mechanism in each one, so when they pull it back and release, the car zooms across the floor.

$20 at Amazon

