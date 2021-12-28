Here’s how to save big on your energy bill during Whatcom’s record-breaking low temps

Slightly warmer temperatures may be forecast for Whatcom County later this week, but the impact of recent frigid weather won’t be over quite yet. As heating systems across the county work harder to keep indoor spaces warm, many residents will likely see higher energy bills in the coming weeks.

Cascade Natural Gas typically sees an increase in fuel use during colder temperatures, and natural gas use in the utility’s Washington and Oregon service areas is up about 15% this December compared to December 2020, said Cascade spokesman Mark Hanson in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

“Lot of people will have a shock when they get their energy bill after this cold snap,” said Mark Schofield, manager of the Community Energy Challenge, an energy efficiency initiative by local nonprofits Opportunity Council and Sustainable Connections.

But there are ways to keep your family comfortable and minimize the winter’s impact on your wallet, whether your heating system is powered with natural gas or electricity, say local utilities and energy experts.

Be smart with thermostat

Resist the urge to crank the thermostat higher than you typically would, Schofield said.

“It’s tempting, but that will cost you on energy and carbon pollution,” he said.

Natural gas is a fossil fuel, and burning it produces the greenhouse gases that fuel climate change. Those with electric heating systems also produce more greenhouse gases when they use more energy — Washington has a relatively clean electric grid, with its wealth of hydropower, but a good portion of the state’s electricity is still generated by burning natural gas.

Puget Sound Energy recommends customers set the thermostat to 68 degrees when they are home and lower it 7 to 10 degrees when they are sleeping or away. Residents with baseboard heaters should turn the thermostat down or off in rooms not being used and close the doors. (Don’t do this if you have a furnace or heat pump, the utility says.)

Small electric heaters can be used to further heat the space you are currently using, Schofield said.

Story continues

Households with children or elderly people should be kept warmer, recommends Cascade Natural Gas.

The typical northwestern home spends 61% of its natural gas energy bill on space heating, 32% on water heating, 4% on clothes drying and 3% on cooking, according to Cascade Natural Gas.

You can also utilize nature’s heater — the sun — to save on your energy bills, Schofield said. Open curtains during the day, but be sure to close the curtains at night or when the sun is not out. Windows can be a source of heat loss in those cases.

If it still feels cold, Schofield recommends dressing warmer, even if you’re inside.

“Wearing sweaters and using blankets is the smart way to maintain comfort but not let your energy usage get out of control,” he said.

Insulation, insulation, insulation

Keeping your home comfortable without breaking the bank isn’t just about controlling how much heat is coming into your home. It’s also about making sure that warm air already in the space doesn’t escape.

Pay attention to the places where you feel cold drafts, Schofield said. A quick fix for a draft coming under a door is to roll up a towel and wedge it along the bottom. You can also purchase products, like caulk and weather-stripping, which prevent air leaks around doors and windows. (Bonus: These products also keep out moisture, dust and noise.)

Those looking for a longer-term solution may want to consider adding insulation to their home. Ceiling insulation can save you up to 30% on fuel bills, according to Cascade Natural Gas. The Community Energy Challenge offers discounted energy audits — an expert provides you with a comprehensive report on the most cost-effective ways for you to increase your home’s energy efficiency.

It’s also important to properly maintain your heating system. Have it inspected regularly by a professional, and clean or replace furnace or heat pump filters about every two months during the heating season, according to Puget Sound Energy.

Furnaces should be serviced once a year, according to Cascade Natural Gas.

More than space heating

Don’t forget about the cost of heating water: Turn down your water heater to 120 degrees, install low-flow showerheads and take quick showers instead of baths, according to Cascade Natural Gas.

Some dishwashers have energy- or water-saving settings, which the gas utility recommends using.

Wash your clothing in cold water, use your dishwasher instead of pre-rinsing or hand-washing dishes and match pots and pans to the right size burner when cooking, recommends Puget Sound Energy. Clean the lint filter in your drying machine to increase its efficiency, and avoid over-drying laundry.

Unplug TVs, DVD players and game consoles when not in use, since they draw power even when turned off. Another option is to plug these devices into a power strip that you can turn off when they aren’t being used.

What to do in an outage

More than 17,000 Puget Sound Energy customers in Whatcom County needed electricity restored between Saturday, Dec. 25, and 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, said Melanie Coon, the utility’s public relations manager, in an email to The Herald.

If you lose power when it’s cold outside, keep the following recommendations in mind:

▪ Don’t use a gas range, indoor cooker or charcoal or gas barbecue for heat.

▪ Use flashlights instead of candles.

▪ Keep your freezer and refrigerator doors closed, opening only when necessary.

▪ If the temperature in your home drops below 55 degrees, prevent pipes from freezing by opening your faucets to allow a steady drip of water.