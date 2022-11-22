Save big with early Black Friday deals on Fitbit at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

Fitbit Black Friday deals are abound at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy

To many, Black Friday signifies savings and deals on top-rated products to get for yourself and your loved ones. Not to mention the timing of this annual sales week is perfect for holiday gift shopping!

But this time of year also means New Year's resolutions. Outfit a new you for the new year with fantastic deals on Fitbits of all types, including the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 4 for $149.99 (a savings of $80) or the sleek Fitbit Charge 5 for $199.95 (a savings of $100), our top pick for best Fitbit of 2022.

Our pick for the top Fitbit, the Charge 5, is $100 off at Walmart.

Keep your fitness goals on track and maybe gift your loved one some peace of mind with these major discounts on Fitbit trackers and smart watches.

Get the most out of the holiday season with big savings on some of the best personal fitness devices and trackers on the market.

The 5 best Black Friday Fitbit deals

Walmart Black Friday deals on Fitbit

Shop Walmart's early Black Friday sale for amazing deals on Fitbit fitness trackers.

Amazon Black Friday deals on Fitbit

Shop Amazon's early Black Friday sale for amazing deals on Fitbit fitness trackers.

Best Buy Black Friday deals on Fitbit

Shop Best Buy's early Black Friday sale for amazing deals on Fitbit fitness trackers.

