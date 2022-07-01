Best Buy's 4th of July sale is here—shop savings on Samsung, Cuisinart, Sony and more

Brittany Romano, Reviewed
·3 min read
Early Fourth of July deals are going strong at Best Buy, where top-tier tech from Samsung, Sony and Maytag is all marked down for significant savings.
Who says you'll have to wait until Monday, July 4 to shop all of the epic 4th of July sales? Not us—or Best Buy. The tech retailer is getting the party started early and kicking off its celebrations with an epic 4th of July sale, available to shop now.

Whether you're in the market for user-friendly headphones, a powerful laptop or multi-function appliances, we're confident Best Buy has it—and has it discounted during its 4th of July sale, ending Monday, July 4. What could be better than that? We're talking top-rated tech from Samsung, Microsoft, Sony and more.

Sound pretty epic, doesn't it? We highly recommend shopping these red-hot early Fourth of July sales at Best Buy before time runs out.

The best early 4th of July deals you can shop at Best Buy

Here are our top five favorite 4th of July Best Buy deals you can shop right now, including a Cuisinart 12-piece set and an 85-inch Samsung TV.

Whether it's TVs, hard drives or gaming monitors, there's a tech deal for every taste at the early Best Buy 4th of July sale.
  1. Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolor Knife Set for $14.99 (Save $35)

  2. WD Easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive for $47.99 (Save $37)

  3. Bella Pro Series 12.6-Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven for $129.99 (Save $40)

  4. Samsung 27-Inch Odyssey Gaming CRG5 Series LED Curved FHD Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility for $279.99 (Save $120)

  5. Samsung 85-Inch Class QN800 Neo QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $5,999.99 (Save $500)

The best early 4th of July TV deals at Best Buy

Turn your living room into your own personal home theater with the help of these Best Buy deals which offer incredible savings on screens from LG, Vizio and more.

TVs from Samsung, Vizio, Sony and LG see big price cuts ahead of July 4th at Best Buy.
The best early 4th of July laptop deals at Best Buy

Access your emails, documents, photos and more thanks to these Best Buy deals on easily transportable and ultra-powerful laptops.

Get back-to-school ready or upgrade your home office with these 4th of July deals on laptops at Best Buy.
The best early 4th of July cellphone deals at Best Buy

Whether you're making professional or personal phone calls, these cellphone deals at Best Buy help you find the proper device from SamsungMotorola and more.

Mobile devices from Motorola, Samsung and more see price cuts at Best Buy's early 4th of July sale.
The best early 4th of July appliance deals at Best Buy

Streamline household chores with these Best Buy deals on appliances from Ninja, Whirlpool and more

Appliances traditionally see major savings for the 4th of July and this year's early Best Buy sale is no exception.
The best early 4th of July tech deals at Best Buy

Best Buy deals present everything you need at home or on the go, from trendy wireless earbuds to compact speakers

Stock up on the best in tech at Best Buy's early 4th of July sale.
What is the 4th of July 2022?

Fourth of July will be celebrated across the U.S. on Monday, July 4. The federal holiday is observed each year in recognition of the country's independence. Independence Day celebrations date back to the 18th century when the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

When do early 4th of July 2022 sales start?

We've already seen some huge 4th of July sales drop in the days and weeks leading up to 4th of July proper and we expect even more deals to drop this weekend into Monday, July 4, including at the Best Buy 4th of July sale. Right now, you can shop early 4th of July sales at Leesa, Macy's, Walmart and more.

What are the best early 4th of July 2022 sales to shop?

Mattresses, bedding, TVs and countertop appliances typically see the biggest 4th of July discounts. Independence Day has become one of the hottest shopping holidays of the year, with plenty of Black Friday-level markdowns at massive retailers like AmazonWalmartLowe'sTarget and so much more.

