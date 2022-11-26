Save big with the best Black Friday style sales—Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and more

Fashionistas rejoice: There are countless deals on popular names in style this Black Friday. What better way to nurse a pumpkin pie hangover than scoring serious savings on popular names in fashion including Adidas, Huckberry, Lands' End, Nordstrom, and more.

Big savings on clothing, accessories and everything in between this Black Friday range from "great" to "massive." Adidas is offering savings of up to 70% off. QVC is going for broke with the savings as well, complete with free shipping to boot. We've compiled the best Black Friday style sales, so you don't miss a single opportunity to save on your next glow-up.

The 5 best style sales

  1. Athlete Momentum Seamless Top for $48.30 (Save $30.70)

  2. Kate Spade New York High Pile Fleece Trim Wool Blend Coat for $279-$299 (Save $98.10- $118.10)

  3. Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes for $114 (Save $76)

  4. Isaac Mizrahi Live! Medium Calf Leather and Stretch Riding Boot for $189 (Save $40.02)

  5. Land’s End Men’s Expedition Down Waterproof Winter Parka for $167.47-301.45 (Save $33.40 -$167.48)

Adidas

Shop savings up to 70% off

No matter who you're shopping for this holiday, there's an Adidas sale on everything from footwear to fleece, with prices up to 70% off. These discounts include the coveted Adidas Ultraboost 5.0 DNA shoes for only $114 (Save $76).

Adidas Black Friday sale

Athleta

Save big on women's activewear

Athleta is making sticking to next year's wellness-related resolutions easier than ever with some seriously striking shapewear. Get 30% off your entire purchase at checkout, and score a $20 discount on Rainier bottoms.

Althea Black Friday sale

HSN

Shop savings up to 50% off

From now through Cyber Monday, HSN is offering savings of up to 50% on outerwear, jewelry, and even "boots with the fur." You can also enjoy free shipping on every order, no matter how much you spend at checkout.

HSN Black Friday sale

Huckberry

Black Friday deals on outdoor fashion

Huckberry makes outerwear built for adventure, and plenty of its popular shoes, jackets, and gear are available for up to 40% off. Shop for yourself, or for the rugged outdoors person in your life.

Huckberry Black Friday sale

Lands' End

Huge savings of up to 70% off

Nothing says you care like gifting the cozy comfort of a Lands' End jacket. Buy one for everyone on your list with amazing savings of up to 70% off when you enter promo code TURKEY at checkout.

Lands' End Black Friday sale

Black Friday style sale: Save big on brands like Huckberry and Crocs
Black Friday style sale: Save big on brands like Huckberry and Crocs

Nike

Save up to 60%, with additional discounts available

Nike's Black Friday sale is offering up to 60% discounts, though, plenty of deals are treated to additional savings at checkout with promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nike Black Friday sale

lululemon

Save big on athletic fashion

Looking for a great deal on lululemon athletic fashion? Shop tons of best-selling lululemon activewear from yoga pants to running shoes right now.

lululemon Black Friday specialss

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off

From now through November 29, Nordstrom is offering discounts of up to 60% off on popular style brands like UGG, True and Co. and Nike.

Nordstrom Black Friday sale

QVC

Great deals, free shipping and five easy pay sitewide 

QVC is offering sales all Black Friday weekend long on everything from boots to purses, complete with free shipping and five easy pay, which breaks down even big purchases into smaller, more affordable payments.

QVC Black Friday sale

Crocs

Shop savings of up to 60% off

Clogs offer revelatory comfort and can be had for up to 60% off for Black Friday. Whether you go fur-lined or classic, there's a Croc for every person on your gift list.

Crocs Black Friday sale

Third Love

Up to 70% off sitewide

Third Love bras and underwear are known for their form, function, and comfort, and this Black Friday sale is offering huge discounts of up to 70% off sitewide. If you spend $150 or more, you can get an additional 25% off as well as a $20 credit with promo code TL-BF25 at checkout.

Third Love Black Friday sale

Under Armour

Save 30% off sitewide

You can finally check off every athlete on this year's gift list. Under Armour's Black Friday sale is offering 30% off sitewide, on everything from performance fleeces to soccer cleats and everything in between.

Under Armour Black Friday sale

