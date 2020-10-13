Save big on Acer, Logitech, and Razer gaming mice this Prime Day

Cooler weather is here, the leaves are turning, and after being delayed in the summer, the 2020 Prime Day deals have finally arrived to herald the start of the fall sale season. Amazon’s big annual Prime member-exclusive blowout is the best time of the year before Black Friday to shop for everything from home essentials to electronics and there are some especially great Prime Day gaming deals available right now. If you’re a Prime member looking to level up your PC gaming and save some cash, then keep reading, because we’ve picked out the five best Prime Day gaming mice deals right here.
— $20, was $50
If you’re after a simple, precise, no-gimmicks gaming mouse, it’s hard to do much better (or go much cheaper) than the Razer DeathAdder Essential. It may lack the bells and whistles of some of its more expensive brethren, but the DeathAdder has it where it counts with mechanical switches, five programmable buttons, a contoured rubber grip, and a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. The DeathAdder is one of our favorite workhorse gaming mice and can be yours for a very enticing $20 after a $30 Prime Day discount.
— $25, was $35
Another great cheap gaming mouse is the Predator Cestus 310 from Acer, a brand that’s no stranger to PC gaming. Like the DeathAdder, the Predator Cestus features durable mechanical switches that are rated for up to 10 million clicks, while six buttons give you enough macro inputs for most games. You also have four programmable DPI settings — 800, 1,600, 2,600, and 4,200 — so you can customize the mouse’s sensitivity on the fly. The Predator Cestus 310 gaming mouse can be yours for $25 for Prime Day, but if you want increased sensitivity or more buttons for MOBAs or MMOs, our next pick might have what you need.
— $28, was $80
Logitech has been a big name in the PC accessory world for a long, long time, and the G502 SE Hero gaming mouse does not disappoint. With 11 programmable buttons, onboard memory that lets you set up to five different macro profiles, five removable 3.6-gram weights, and programmable RGB lighting, the Logitech G502 SE Hero is easily one of the most customizable mice you can buy. Its optical sensor also offers a DPI of up to 16,000 (also adjustable, of course) which covers a very wide sensitivity spectrum for any kind of gaming. At $28 after a $52 Prime Day discount, you’re not going to find a more feature-rich gaming mouse for the price.
— $55, was $70
The Razer DeathAdder is so good that it deserves two spots on our roundup, and the DeathAdder v2 boasts some nice upgrades over the standard Essential model. It features the same palm-filling design as its siblings, but the DeathAdder v2 adds three more programmable buttons (for a total of eight) along with a 20,000 DPI customizable optical sensor and five onboard memory profiles for your macro settings. The DeathAdder v2 also features Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting that you can sync with other Razer accessories for a custom desktop ambiance. For Prime Day, the DeathAdder v2 is marked down to $55 for Prime members (a $15 savings).
— $100, was $150
It should be no huge surprise to see Razer’s name three times on this list given the breadth of its PC gaming lineup, and the Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed is the cream of Razer’s gaming mouse crop. This aptly named Basilisk Ultimate is the enhanced wireless version of the excellent Basilisk mouse that we reviewed a few years ago, and it’s even more impressive now. Along with superb ergonomics, the Basilisk Ultimate mouse offers a low-latency HyperSpeed optical sensor that’s adjustable to up to 20,000 DPI, 11 programmable buttons, and customizable Chroma RGB lighting. A very nice $50 discount is your chance to grab this excellent Prime Day gaming mouse deal for a Benjamin.
