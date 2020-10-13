Save big on Acer, Logitech, and Razer gaming mice this Prime Day

Cooler weather is here, the leaves are turning, and after being delayed in the summer, the 2020 Prime Day deals have finally arrived to herald the start of the fall sale season. Amazon’s big annual Prime member-exclusive blowout is the best time of the year before Black Friday to shop for everything from home essentials to electronics and there are some especially great Prime Day gaming deals available right now. If you’re a Prime member looking to level up your PC gaming and save some cash, then keep reading, because we’ve picked out the five best Prime Day gaming mice deals right here.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

— $20, was $50

If you’re after a simple, precise, no-gimmicks gaming mouse, it’s hard to do much better (or go much cheaper) than the Razer DeathAdder Essential. It may lack the bells and whistles of some of its more expensive brethren, but the DeathAdder has it where it counts with mechanical switches, five programmable buttons, a contoured rubber grip, and a 6,400 DPI optical sensor. The DeathAdder is one of our favorite workhorse gaming mice and can be yours for a very enticing $20 after a $30 Prime Day discount.





— $25, was $35

Another great cheap gaming mouse is the Predator Cestus 310 from Acer, a brand that’s no stranger to PC gaming. Like the DeathAdder, the Predator Cestus features durable mechanical switches that are rated for up to 10 million clicks, while six buttons give you enough macro inputs for most games. You also have four programmable DPI settings — 800, 1,600, 2,600, and 4,200 — so you can customize the mouse’s sensitivity on the fly. The Predator Cestus 310 gaming mouse can be yours for $25 for Prime Day, but if you want increased sensitivity or more buttons for MOBAs or MMOs, our next pick might have what you need.





— $28, was $80

