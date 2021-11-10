Save up to 60% Thanks to These Pre-Black Friday Luggage Deals

Photo credit: Saks Fifth Avenue



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

As the holidays get closer, and the list of gifts you need to buy gets longer, it can be hard to remember that you can shop for all sorts of things on Black Friday besides presents for your loved ones. Think high-tech stand mixers to super-soft mattresses as just some of the items you can snag this upcoming Black Friday. Many of your favorite stores like Amazon, Macy's, Walmart and more have already started to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday a little early this year by marking down hundreds of items on everyone's list, including tons of durable yet very much stylish luggage sets.

Whether you're a serial carry-on suitcase user or love having all your luggage match, there's a discounted set for you just a scroll away. So if you're going away for the holiday season to somewhere a bit warmer, or maybe your trusty luggage is looking like it could use an upgrade, you're in luck! Look ahead to see all the best luggage deals to shop now, and feel free to bookmark this page as we'll update with even more discounts as we get closer to Black Friday.



Our Favorite Pre-Black Friday Luggage Deals

Story continues

More Early Black Friday Savings



You Might Also Like