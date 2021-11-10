Save up to 60% Thanks to These Pre-Black Friday Luggage Deals
As the holidays get closer, and the list of gifts you need to buy gets longer, it can be hard to remember that you can shop for all sorts of things on Black Friday besides presents for your loved ones. Think high-tech stand mixers to super-soft mattresses as just some of the items you can snag this upcoming Black Friday. Many of your favorite stores like Amazon, Macy's, Walmart and more have already started to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday a little early this year by marking down hundreds of items on everyone's list, including tons of durable yet very much stylish luggage sets.
Whether you're a serial carry-on suitcase user or love having all your luggage match, there's a discounted set for you just a scroll away. So if you're going away for the holiday season to somewhere a bit warmer, or maybe your trusty luggage is looking like it could use an upgrade, you're in luck! Look ahead to see all the best luggage deals to shop now, and feel free to bookmark this page as we'll update with even more discounts as we get closer to Black Friday.
Our Favorite Pre-Black Friday Luggage Deals
Amazon
Take 15% off Travelpro Maxlite 5 Rolli"g Underseat Compact Carry-On Bag
Take 54% off DELSEY Paris Hyperglide Softs"de Luggage Under-Seater
Take 15% off Travelpro Luggage Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-on Spinner
Take 38% off Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Checked Bag
Take 57% off DELSEY Paris Hyperglide Softside Expandable Luggage Checked Bag
Walmart
Take 62% off Zimtown Hardside Lightweight Spinner Orange 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Lock
Take 47% off Gymax 20" Expandable Luggage Hardside Suitcase
Take 24% off Rockland Star Trail 20" Hardside Carry On Luggage
Macy's
Take 61% off Traveler's Club Kid's 5-Piece Luggage Set
Take 63% off Calvin Klein Fillmore 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set
Take 58% off DKNY Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Take 58% off London Fog Westminster 29" Expandable ChLowe's Spinner
Wayfair
Take 38% off The Tahoe 20.5" Travel Duffel
Take 21% off Personalized Weekender in Black
Take 58% off 18" Leather Weekender Duffel
Bloomingdale's
Take 42% off TravelPro Crew Versapack Max Carry-On Expandable Rollaboard
Take 40% off Hartmann Metropolitan 2.0 Underseat Carry On Spinner
Take 50% off Delsey Hyperglide 29" Spinner
More Early Black Friday Savings
