The best offers to snap up in Simba's Cyber Monday sale

Investing in a luxe new mattress is one of the best things you can do for your sleep. But with the best offerings often surpassing the £500 mark, making these purchases can be a significant investment — something we're all especially conscious of at the moment.

But savvy shoppers will be pleased to hear that top mattress-in-a-box brand, Simba Sleep, has currently slashed prices by up to 55 per cent for its Cyber Monday sale, which is now on.

The luxury bedding brand is offering big savings across its entire range, including its best-selling mattresses and stylish bed frames (we loved the Orion bed when we tried it ).

The discounts mean that a Hybrid mattress in a UK double is now £593.45 down from £1,079 — that's almost a £500 reduction on a mattress that should last you at least a decade. The Hybrid was rated highly by our friends over at the Good Housekeeping Institute , who were impressed with how it helped to regulate body temperature during sleep.

Alternatively, you could go for the luxurious Hybrid Luxe mattress . When one of our editors tried it, they were genuinely surprised at how quickly their once-consistent back pain dissipated — making it a tried and tested winner for us.

The Hybrid Luxe is firm and supportive (which you'd expect from a product with 6,000 springs) while remaining cosy and comfortable. A year after purchasing, we can confirm it still looks and feels good as new. The double option is currently reduced by over £1,000, bringing the price down to £1,264.45 from £2,299.



It’s worth noting that Simba also offers free mattress removal, so you won’t have to worry about getting rid of your old one.

If you’re looking to kit out your entire bedroom, a Hybrid sleep bundle, which includes a mattress, two pillows, and a duvet is now up to 47 per cent off. If you need a frame, a double Atlas frame bundle is up to 45 per cent off too.

For anyone in the market for a new bed, you can save 40% on the Atlas contemporary frame when you buy a mattress. There's also a generous offer on Simba's pillows, where you can save 25 per cent when you buy two.



You can shop the Simba Cyber Monday sale until midnight tonight (Monday 27th November).

