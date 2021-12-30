Save up to 60% on rugs, home décor and more at the Wayfair End of Year Outlet sale

Shop the Wayfair End of Year Sale to get markdowns on Staub, KitchenAid and more.

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and if you're looking to do a little more online shopping before the year turns over, you're in luck. Wayfair is holding a massive end of year sale, with up to 60% off of home goods, rugs, kitchen appliances and more.

Now through January 5, 2022, you can find discounts on KitchenAid accessories, Cuisinart kitchenware, rugs and much, much more. Whether your Christmas stocking included a Wayfair giftcard or you're looking to spruce up the house for the new year, the Wayfair end-of-year sale may have just the thing to bring your home into 2022.

Among the deals on offer at Wayfair, we especially love the discounts on kitchenware and kitchen accessories, from the KitchenAid pasta-making set that's currently marked down $40 from its typical price of $199.99 to $159.99, to one of our favorite Dutch ovens, the Staub Cast Iron Cocotte, that's on sale for $199.99, a whopping 55% off.

If the dawn of a new year means you already have your eyes set on spring, consider shopping the outdoor furniture sale, including 40% off the Lark Manor Hogans rattan outdoor set that can seat up to four people and can be yours for $169.99. You can also find great deals on linens, like these luxurious Egyptian cotton sheets that start at $45.87 (you'll save as much as $104.12).

From area rugs to 13-piece cookware sets, these are the best deals Wayfair has on offer for its End of Year sale.

The best deals at the Wayfair End of Year Outlet sale

