Save up to 60% on laptops from HP, Chromebook, Alienware and more for Black Friday

Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·6 min read
Affordable gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and ultrabooks are all on sale for Black Friday.
Today is Black Friday, which means you can find incredible deals on top-tier laptops from the best brands—HP, Lenovo, Dell and more. Buy a business-friendly ultrabook or capable gaming PC from AmazonBest BuyWalmart and other retailers. It's the perfect day to get a new laptop that will surely be light on your wallet.

Black Friday 2022 is here: Shop the best 135+ Black Friday deals right now

Where should you shop on Black Friday? The guide to Black Friday sales—the best deals from 105 retailers

Below, check out the top laptops on sale for Black Friday 2022 so you can snag the cheap computer you've been angling for and get all the info you need to shop for tech essentials.

The 5 best laptop deals

Find the best laptop, whatever your needs may be

  1. Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6" HD Laptop - Celeron N4020 at Best Buy for $79 (Save $60)

  2. Samsung 11.6-Inch Chromebook 4 Professional Laptop for $134 (Save $97

  3. HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5-12500H at Amazon for $600 (Save $380)

  4. Dell XPS 13 Laptop with Intel Core i7-1250U, 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD for $1,199 (Save $300)

  5. Apple 2022 13.6-Inch M2 MacBook Air at Amazon from $1,049 (Save $150)

Gaming laptop deals

Push high frame rates in games like Cyberpunk 2077 for less

If you need a portable gaming machine that can also double as a work or school laptop, look no further than these great deals.

Save hundreds of dollars of gaming laptops during Black Friday 2022.
Shop by laptop brand

Dell laptop deals

If light, slim and sleek laptops are your jam, Dell makes some of the best-looking laptops around.

Dell has got all your productivity needs covered for Black Friday 2022.
HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the manufacturer's website for up to 35% off select laptops!

Shop HP laptop deals so you can save big on tech this holiday season.
Shop by retailer

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or an excellently reviewed gaming laptop like the Asus Zephyrus, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $79.

Best Buy has everything from gaming rigs to ultra portable laptops for Black Friday.
Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $160! Check out some great picks below.

Even laptops with stunning OLED screens are on sale for Black Friday 2022.
Amazon laptop deals

With Black Friday 2022 nearly here, Amazon has plenty of amazing deals on laptops. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, for only $800 right now.

The powerful Maingear&nbsp;Vector Pro 2 is on sale for Black Friday this year.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week. There are also a number of Black Friday deals you can snag today.

Who has the best Black Friday deals on laptops?

Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart will have the most plentiful deals on laptops for Black Friday. You can usually find many current-generation and last-generation laptops for gaming and productivity on sale for hundreds of dollars off the usual asking price.

But laptop makers themselves, like Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP, and many more also deeply discount laptops on their own websites, and sometimes have better deals than third-party retailers.

What are the best laptops to buy before Black Friday?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the M1 MacBook Air (from $799) is still our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $262 right now at Amazon—a $243 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less than responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 M1 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,199 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular battery life and positive user experience. It has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises blazing-fast performance.

Are Black Friday laptop deals worth it?

Generally, yes. This is the time of year when major companies like Intel, AMD, and Nvidia release their new desktop hardware components, and the laptop version of that hardware gets released soon after in the new year.

Retailers need to push out their current laptop stock to make room for the latest versions, hence all the sales before the end of the year. If a retailer has a lot of inventory of particular products, you can expect deep discounts on even the most powerful laptops for gaming, content creation, and productivity.

