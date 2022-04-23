Save up to 60% at Banana Republic Factory during this weekend sale—shop clothing, shoes and more

Anna Popp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save up to 60% off at Banana Republic Factory.

Switch up your seasonal wardrobe and save big during this Banana Republic Factory sale. While Banana Republic Factory usually offers steep savings, shoppers can enjoy even more discounts on closet staples including dresses, tops and shoes for a limited time.

Now through Monday, April 25, Banana Republic Factory is offering up to 60% off sitewide. Members of the Banana Republic rewards program can score an extra 10% off their entire purchase when they use the coupon code BRREWARDS at checkout. Plus, with free shipping on orders of $50 or more, you can easily shop for a whole new spring look from the comfort of your couch.

►Way Day 2022: Wayfair's biggest sale kicks off April 27—here are the best early furniture deals you can shop

►Mother’s Day 2022: Looking for the best Mother's Day gifts? Here's where to shop and what to know

Show up to your next event in style with the Banana Republic Factory Ruched halter slip dress. Currently marked down from 109.99 to $59.39 when you used coupon code BRREWARDS at checkout, you can save $50.60 on this stunning keyhole halter neck dress. Choose from four different colors including red, blue, black or brown and make a big fashion statement in this gorgeous gown.

Complement any casual look with a pair of chic sandals. The Banana Republic Factory Twisted-knot flat sandal are a great option for those who prefer to live in a comfortable and stylish pair of slides. On sale for $35.09 when you use coupon code BRREWARDS at checkout, snag these on-trend knotted sandals with a savings of $29.90 for a limited time only.

Refresh your spring wardrobe and shop this incredible sale right now for a limited time. Check out our favorite picks from the Banana Republic Factory sale below.

The best deals at Banana Republic Factory

Shop at Banana Republic Factory to save big on dresses, shoes, jewelry and more.

Shop the Banana Republic Factory sale.

