Shop Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale to save 50% on top-rated skincare and makeup products

Anna Popp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save 50% on popular skincare and makeup products during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale going on now through Sunday, April 2.
If you're looking to replenish your makeup bag, Ulta is here to help. Now through Sunday, April 2, beauty lovers can get 50% off a different selection of makeup and skincare products every single day during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty sale.

Today's beauty steals include deals on select products from Tarte and KVD Beauty. Other brands on sale for 50% include Stila, Peter Thomas Roth and DHC. Lucky for you,we have tested and loved items from every brand on sale today. On our list for best concealers is the KVD Beauty Lock-It Concealer Cream and our overall top pick—the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer. Both brands impressed us with long-lasting formulasso we are sure the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm and KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner will deliver. You can snag both items on sale today.

There will be a new selection of beauty products available for 50% each day of the sale—and only for that day. While you can view almost all of the items ahead of time, certain days will include a surprise deal that won’t be announced until that morning. There are between four to seven items on sale each day from many Reviewed-approved brands including Clinique, Cosrx, Tarte and Murad.

To make the savings event even better, if you’re a diamond or platinum member of the Ultamate Rewards Program, you can also score free shipping on any beauty steal purchase.

Be sure to set reminders and mark your calendar as you will only have one day to get 50% off some of the most popular products at Ulta.

Today’s Ulta 21 Days of Beauty deals

