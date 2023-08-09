Save $50 on the PlayStation 5 and shop deals on PS5 games now

Save on the PlayStation 5 at Amazon and get great deals on PS5 games at Walmart.

Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is one of the most advanced video game consoles in the business, and you can get it for less right now at Amazon. In addition to the winning Amazon deal, you can also bag bargains on must-have PlayStation games to start dominating the leader boards before heading back to school. Whether you're after sports titles or action and adventure-packed games, you can get all that and more for up to $30 off at Walmart's PlayStation Back-to-School sale through Saturday, August 19.

Shop Amazon's PlayStation deals

The PS5 is a hot commodity, so whenever it's on sale it's a good idea to take advantage of the savings. Head to Amazon and Walmart today for awesome PlayStation deals and keep scrolling for our must-shop gaming deals available now.

Featured PlayStation deals

PlayStation 5 Console

Snag more than $50 off the PS5 today at Amazon.

$449 at Amazon (Save $50.99)

Want one of our favorite video game consoles on the market? Sony's PlayStation 5 wowed our reviewers with its incredible controllers, amazing 4K gameplay and fast solid-state storage. Whether you want to play the latest God of War game or are looking forward to the upcoming Spider-Man title, you'll want to grab the PS5 today while it's available for $50.99 off at Amazon.

Perfect for updating your dated gaming console, the cult-favorite PS5 will let you play your favorite video games with cutting-edge speed and incredible graphics. With solid remote play and an increased frame rate compared to the PS4, the PlayStation 5 is a worthy investment that will allow you to cut down on load and lag times while gaming. Down from $499.99 to just $449 today at Amazon, you'll need to act fast to nab the gaming gadget that our editors called "a true next-generation console that offers convenience and stunning performance."

God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition

Get one of the best PlayStation games of all time for less at Walmart.

$49 at Walmart (Save $20.99)

The God of War series has been a PlayStation staple since 2005, but the latest edition in the series might be the best one yet. The standard edition of God of War Ragnarök is one of the best PS5 games available according to our experts, as it delivers jaw-dropping action, incredible visuals, an enthralling story and a powerful testament to Norse mythology. It also has great accessibility options and on the whole, our reviewers could not find a con to list about the hit game. Right now at Walmart, you can snag the critically-acclaimed title for 20.99 off, as the $69.99 list price is now $49 for a limited time.

