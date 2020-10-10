Save $50 on the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL pressure cooker today

Prime Day may officially start on October 13, but Amazon has already started dropping some incredible Prime Day deals well in advance. The Ninja Food 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker is available on Amazon now for $50 off its normal price.





The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is a fantastic device for the cluttered kitchen. Thanks to its 9-in-1 functionality, you can get rid of a lot of other gadgets. The Ninja Foodi will not only broil or dehydrate your food, but it will also slow cook, act as an air fryer, steam vegetables, bake and roast food, and can even help you make your own yogurt at home. Thanks to its TenderCrisp Technology, you can quickly pressure cook meats to lock in the juices and then finish them off with an air-fryer finish. All the flavors of fried food with none of the oil.

The Ninja Foodi is a great option for someone that wants to cook tastier food but doesn’t have the time. If you can’t devote hours to cooking, the Ninja Foodi can help you whip up meals in no time at all. It’s also a good choice for someone trying to eat healthier. You can get all of the flavors with far fewer calories since you need little to no oil to air fry things.

Thanks to the XL cooking capacity, you aren’t limited to just small meals. In fact, you can cook entire family dinners at once in the Ninja Foodi. It combines all of the best elements of an Instant Pot into a device that can do so much more.

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker is discounted $50 to a price of $220. While it’s possible that it might go lower, it also might not. All in all, this isn’t a bad price for a kitchen appliance that can take the role of so many others. If you have too much going on in your kitchen and you want to free up counter or cabinet space, the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is a great way to do it. Ninja Foodi deals like this aren’t likely to last beyond Prime Day, so act fast if you want to buy one.





