Save up to 40% on Solo Stove fire pits for fall—shop the new fall colors at this sizzling sale

Save as much as 40% on new colored fire pits at the Solo Stove sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Fall is officially here and if you want to have the most aesthetic season yet, we have a sale for you. Solo Stove just launched colored fire pits in a cool autumnal color scheme that will add a sizzling flare to your backyard tailgates, holiday gatherings and more! Plus, the current sale going on makes these outdoor fire pits even hotter.

Solo Stove fire pits up to 40% off

Right now, customers can save as much as 40% on new colored fire pits at the developer's seasonal sale. During this Solo Stove sale, you can pick up the latest Solo Stove Yukon 2.0 + Stand for $499.99, an impressive $350 price cut, or opt for the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 + Stand for $269.99, a $200 discount. Both fire pits are now available in olive green, a deep mulberry, black, navy blue and the original stainless steel.

►Lowe's sale: 35+ Lowe’s deals that rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, DeWalt, LG before Black Friday 2022

►Amazon deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day

If football tailgates and cozy beach trips are on your mind for fall, consider the lightweight and portable Bonfire 2.0—down from $399.99 to just $239.99—could be an especially great pick. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, this mid-size pit measures just 14 inches tall making transport a breeze. In testing, the fire pit was large enough to fit full-sized logs, was quick to start and created a virtually smoke-free fire.

Story continues

Pick up a new colored Solo Stove fire pit for up to 40% off during this fall sale.

"The design is not only gorgeous to look at, but it also makes building and maintaining a campfire easier than ever," our tester said. "Add in that it’s light enough to be portable and smokeless when used properly, and you may never want to use a camping fire pit again!"

If you want to heat up your outdoor hangs and elevate your backyard with a stylish new fire pit, Solo Stove has all your shopping needs covered—just be sure to scoop these blazing deals before they sizzle out.

Shop the Solo Stove fire pit sale

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Solo Stove fire pits: Get up to 40% off colorful outdoor fire pits