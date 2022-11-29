Save $40 on one of the best air fryers we've tested for Cyber Monday

Get the Ninja Speedi for $40 off this Cyber Monday.

There are only hours left to shop amazing Cyber Monday steals, and plenty of sales you won't want to miss out on. Among other stellar Amazon Cyber Monday deals, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer is discounted $40 for a limited time only.

Air fryers have become all but staples in kitchens, and the Ninja Speedi is one of the best air fryers out there and more. Designed to fry and steam, the Ninja Speedi has nine settings and two levels allowing you to cook an entire meal at once—it can even fry part of your meal and steam another at the same time.

The Ninja Speedi allows you to air fry, bake, broil, sear and more with the press of a button. It's easy to use and shaves time off preparing meals, perfect for busy nights. It's also easy to clean as all components are dishwasher safe.

Even if you don't use all the rapid cooking settings, the Ninja Speedi is one of the best air fryers we've ever tested. So hurry, you won't want to miss this deal.

