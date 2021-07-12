Save 40% off this chic Nordstrom top currently on sale right now

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Even in a wardrobe full of clothes, you can never have enough tops. That’s because a solidified set of great tops that you can wear from day to night never goes out of style.

If you’re on the hunt for some more tops, there’s currently a beautiful square-neck option on sale at Nordstrom.

Credit: Nordstrom

Buy Now

Available in three different colors, this square-neck top goes up to a size XXL (which is a size 18 on Nordstrom’s site!). The shirt has puff sleeves embellished with bows at the ends.

Right now, you can get this top for 40% off, which is a real steal when you think of how many ways you can wear it.

If you want something more casual, throw it on with your favorite pair of jeans. Depending on your work atmosphere, you can always pair this with some nice culottes or slacks, or maybe even with a skirt for dressier occasions.

However you wear it, be sure to grab this top before it goes back to regular pricing. While you’re there, you might as well buy it in a few different colors, too.

