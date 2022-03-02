Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Even though winter is coming to an end and our bodies are generally defrosting, that doesn’t mean you can just ditch the sweaters come spring. After all, spring fashion almost always includes a stylish light sweater — or four.

If you’re ready to add some cozy, transitional pieces to your wardrobe this season, you need to snag this Nordstrom sweater that’s 40% off for a limited time only.

Buy Now

This v-neck thermal pullover by Free People is the perfect addition for any spring outfit — whether you’re going out with friends, running errands or lounging around the house. It’s available in two different colors and is available in sizes XS, S, M, L and XL.

Perfect layered or alone, this voluminous top is cut from a washed-down cotton-blend thermal knit and finished with exposed seams for an aged, lived-in look. How cute would it look layered over a black slip dress? Or imagine the top with bike shorts and chunky knit sneakers for your best Princess Diana cosplay.

One person wrote, “This is now a staple in my closet. I ordered all of the colors! Looks super cute with platform Converse, leggings and a hat!”

Other shoppers noted that the Nordstrom sweater is super oversized, so you should size down from your usual size, but that it looks “super cute” with leggings.

If you liked this post, shop Aerie’s brand-new swimsuits that just dropped for summer 2022.

The post Save 40% on this chic Nordstrom sweater for spring appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Screaming because Dyson just restocked the Dyson Airwrap — run, don't walk!

We found Nordstrom's secret Alo Yoga sale section — score leggings, shorts and more for up to 57% off

More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers say you need this electric foot callus remover: 'So excited to have my feet back'

Here's Cassie's exact 4 a.m. beauty routine from 'Euphoria' — including that 24K gold face massager on sale for $100 off