Save $300 on Tempur-Pedic’s cooling memory foam mattress for a sweat-free sleep

There’s no fun in waking up in the middle of the night because you’re hot. And if you need a comfortable mattress, plenty of pillows and the weight of a thick comforter to help you catch some Z’s, you’re bound to feel the heat. However, there are cooling sheets, pillows, duvet inserts and even mattresses to help you get a sweat-free sleep.

Right now, Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off its best-selling Tempur-Breeze cooling mattress. According to the product’s description, the mattress feels cool upon the first 20 minutes of lying down, and over the following 8 hours, uses an extremely breathable comfort layer to allow the heat and humidity that normally gets trapped under the covers to be cycled out of the mattress.

“Living in Miami, the heat at night is no joke — I was pleasantly surprised by this cooling material on the top that regulated my sleep temperature. No more night sweats” wrote one Tempur-Pedic reviewer.

The Tempur-Breeze Mattress comes in two varieties: the PRObreeze and the more expensive LUXEbreeze. The major differences are in the cover and the support material.

The PRO comes in two medium-feeling support styles, one made with all-foam and another that’s a foam and spring hybrid (the combo provides the conforming foam on top with the bounce of a traditional mattress). It’s made with a Smart Climate Dual Cool Cover that feels cool to the touch and works to keep you up to 3° cooler.

