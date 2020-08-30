Save $300 on Tempur-Pedic’s cooling memory foam mattress for a sweat-free sleep

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
There’s no fun in waking up in the middle of the night because you’re hot. And if you need a comfortable mattress, plenty of pillows and the weight of a thick comforter to help you catch some Z’s, you’re bound to feel the heat. However, there are cooling sheets, pillows, duvet inserts and even mattresses to help you get a sweat-free sleep.
Right now, Tempur-Pedic is offering $300 off its best-selling Tempur-Breeze cooling mattress. According to the product’s description, the mattress feels cool upon the first 20 minutes of lying down, and over the following 8 hours, uses an extremely breathable comfort layer to allow the heat and humidity that normally gets trapped under the covers to be cycled out of the mattress.
“Living in Miami, the heat at night is no joke — I was pleasantly surprised by this cooling material on the top that regulated my sleep temperature. No more night sweats” wrote one Tempur-Pedic reviewer.
The Tempur-Breeze Mattress comes in two varieties: the PRObreeze and the more expensive LUXEbreeze. The major differences are in the cover and the support material.
Shop: Tempur-PRObreeze Medium (Queen), $3,699 (Orig. $3,999)
Shop: Tempur-PRObreeze Medium Hybrid (Queen), $3,699 (Orig. $3,999)
The PRO comes in two medium-feeling support styles, one made with all-foam and another that’s a foam and spring hybrid (the combo provides the conforming foam on top with the bounce of a traditional mattress). It’s made with a Smart Climate Dual Cool Cover that feels cool to the touch and works to keep you up to 3° cooler.
Shop: Tempur-LUXEbreeze Firm (Queen), $4,399 (Orig. $4,699)
Shop: Tempur-LUXEbreeze Soft (Queen), $4,399 (Orig. $4,699)
The LUXE is more expensive and comes in soft and firm all-foam styles, and is made with the latest Tempur material for more cooling support due to extra ventilation. Combined with the Smart Climate Dua Cool Cover, it can keep you up to 8° cooler.
Both Tempur-Breeze styles come in seven sizes: twin long, full, queen, king, split king, California king and California split king sizes. They also come with a 90-night free trial, a 10-year warranty and free white glove delivery.
While the beds aren’t cheap, if you struggle to get to sleep or stay asleep because you’re too hot, it could be worth the investment.
Sleep specialist, neurologist and author of “The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep is Broken and How to Fix It” Dr. Christopher Winter, MD wrote in an article for HuffPost, “temperature can be the difference between a sound night of sleep and a fitful night that leaves you tired the next day.”
Winter also referred to research that a temperature between 60° F and 67° F is best for getting a good night’s sleep. A cooler body temperature leads to a more deep sleep, while sleeping in a hotter environment can increase one’s ability to wake up.
You can shop both Tempur-Breeze mattress options above and get $300 off each now through Sept. 21.
