Save $30 on this Reviewed-approved Shark vacuum today at QVC's Black Friday in July sale

Save big on this Reviewed-approved Shark vacuum at QVC.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Want a new vacuum without the hassle of tangled cords? The Shark WandVac is a handheld, cordless vacuum that can clean up everyday messes in spots that are hard to reach. And right now, it's on sale at QVC during the retailer's Black Friday in July sale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

$99.98 at QVC (Save $30.01)

Now through Monday, July 24, QVC is offering hundreds of dollars off tech, furniture, cookware and so much more. These early Black Friday deals are a taste of what's to come in November, so take advantage of them today and get the Shark WandVac for 23% off.

➤Summer savings: Stay cool during summer heat waves with deals on fans, ACs and pool toys

This cordless vacuum is usually $129.99, but today at QVC it's available for $99.98. Plus, if you're a new QVC customer, you can use coupon code NEWQVC30 and score $30 off your first order of $60 or more. With all those savings in mind, this Shark vacuum is a great deal, especially when you consider that our reviewers named it one of the best handheld vacuums of 2023.

Out of all the vacuums our experts tested, they found the WandVac to be the lightest. It also picked up a lot of dirt despite its smaller size and was really easy to empty. So, if you need a simple but powerful vacuum that can get to every nook and cranny, this QVC deal is worth shopping.

➤Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: Look sharp with these menswear deals on Brooks, Zella and more

Black Friday 2023 is far away, yet that doesn't mean there aren't savings worth snagging today. Nab the Shark WandVac right now for under $100 at QVC before the limited-time offer sells out.

$99.98 at QVC (Save $30.01)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday in July: Save $30 on this Shark vacuum at QVC