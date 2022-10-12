Save 30% off the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for Prime Day 2022
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Moisturize your lips with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's marked down for Amazon Prime Day.
The Lanegie Lip Sleeping Mask, that our reviewers love, is typically $24 but is now on sale for $16.80.
Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
October Prime Day 2022 ends after today so don't miss out on some great deals. Are you prone to getting chapped lips? Then you need to try this Review-tested Laneige Lip Mask that's currently $7 off the retail price. It's a leave-on overnight lip mask that soothes and moisturizes your lips for a smoother feel.
Save 30% with this Prime Day deal. Containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, our reviewers were impressed with how the mask to instantly give hydrated lips. Stock up on flavors like berry, gummy bear, sweet candy or vanilla.
►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day
►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more
The lip mask comes in a 0.70-ounce jar with a doe-foot applicator to help you get every last bit of the product out of the jar when you reach the bottom. Dry lips will be no more with this cult favorite product!
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
All the best Amazon Prime Day deals: Shop early Black Friday deals on tech, home, fashion and more
Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
Prime Day fashion and luggage deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save 30% off the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask