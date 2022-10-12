Save 30% off the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for Prime Day 2022

Save 30% off the Laneige Lip Mask on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Moisturize your lips with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that's marked down for Amazon Prime Day.

The Lanegie Lip Sleeping Mask, that our reviewers love, is typically $24 but is now on sale for $16.80.

October Prime Day 2022 ends after today so don't miss out on some great deals. Are you prone to getting chapped lips? Then you need to try this Review-tested Laneige Lip Mask that's currently $7 off the retail price. It's a leave-on overnight lip mask that soothes and moisturizes your lips for a smoother feel.

Save 30% with this Prime Day deal. Containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, our reviewers were impressed with how the mask to instantly give hydrated lips. Stock up on flavors like berry, gummy bear, sweet candy or vanilla.

The lip mask comes in a 0.70-ounce jar with a doe-foot applicator to help you get every last bit of the product out of the jar when you reach the bottom. Dry lips will be no more with this cult favorite product!

$16.80 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day 2022: Save 30% off the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask