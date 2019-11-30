Save 30% on a 2019 Specialized Allez E5 Sport at Evans Cycles this Black Friday weekend

Black Friday Specialized bike

Evans Cycles, in the UK, are selling the 2019 Specialized Allez E5 Sport road bike at the knock-down price of just £589.00 this Black Friday weekend – a saving of 30 per cent over its £850.00 RRP, and an excellent way to get into road cycling or take a step into racing. Sizes are currently limited to 54cm and 56cm.

Aluminium frames may have fallen slightly out of vogue with the arrival of more-affordable carbon-fibre frames, but that just means that there are some great-value, stiff, fast aluminium frames still out there, like the Allez E5 Sport, and most major manufacturers offer at least one aluminium model in their range.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2019 Specialized Allez E5 Sport road bike | 30% off at Evans Cycles

Was £850.00 | Now £589.00

An entry-level aluminium road bike, ready for racing or the commute alike, the 2019 Specialized Allez E5 Sport is a modern, feature-packed machine that comes in at well under £600 with Evans Cycles' excellent Black Friday weekend deal. View Deal





Black Friday at Cyclingnews

Black Friday retailer roundup



Wiggle Black Friday

Backcountry Black Friday

Evans Cycles Black Friday





Black Friday by category

Black Friday bike deals

Black Friday road bikes

Black Friday helmet deals

Black Friday turbo trainer deals

Black Friday e-bike deals

Black Friday cycling clothing













Black Friday by brand

Black Friday Specialized bike sale

Trek Bikes Black Friday

Black Friday GoPro deals

Rapha Black Friday









Story continues

Whether you're just starting out on the road, looking for something fast to train on, and to perhaps use to dip your toe into the world of competition, or you're an experienced racer who's tried various carbon models and are now looking for a stiff, capable frame at a reasonable price, then the likes of Specialized's Allez E5 Sport could be just what you're looking for.

The modern frame boasts dropped seat stays – just like Specialized's carbon Tarmac frame – for more compliance, and therefore comfort, as well as more-efficient power transfer through the rear triangle, with Specialized's full-carbon FACT (Functional Advanced Composite Technology) fork up front, a Shimano Sora 18-speed groupset, with 50-34 chainrings, and Specialized's Axis Sport wheels, with rim brakes.

Available frames sizes are currently 54cm and 56cm, favouring riders between 5'7" and 5'11", so if you fit that description, check out Specialized's sizing guides to see whether the 2019 Allez E5 Sport could be for you.

Specialized Allez size guide

(Image credit: Specialized)

And, if not, but you've got your heart set on a Specialized, take a look at some of the best current deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes, or check out the competition in our road-bike deals round-up, or see what else Evans Cycles have to offer in our round-up of some of their other Black Friday deals.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: