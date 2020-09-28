Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover today

Increasingly, we’re seeing tablets that can not only match up to a laptop, they can replace them — and vice versa. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is an exemplary machine of this type, especially with this deal from Best Buy which not only offers a massive discount, but includes a Type Cover — making the transition between tablet to laptop even simpler. Right now, at Best Buy, you can get

the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. You get the Surface Pro 7, with a type cover, for only $799, down from its regular price of $1,029. And just wait until you see what else comes with it…

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a fantastic device if you’re keen for a versatile, portable machine. A main feature that separates it from the pack is its 12.3-inch touchscreen that can be detached; it’s very design allows the device to be used as either a laptop or tablet. It’s powered by the most recent Intel 10th-generation Core i3 processor backed up with 4GB of memory and a 128GB SSD hard drive for storage (huge and efficient). Also, they’ve added USB-C, so file transfers and charging are quicker than ever before.

When it comes to everyday use, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is loaded with potential — which is only augmented by the easy-to-use touchscreen. Ideal for preparing visual presentations for work, or writing papers or reports for school, it’s perfect for streaming your favorite shows from Netflix or Disney +, or keeping the kids entertained in the car. Whether you’re choosing a title on Netflix, or dragging an image from one page of a presentation to the next, the touchscreen works like a dream and is superbly responsive. The detachable screen, along with all this computing power, means that you can be pouring over your numbers in a work meeting one minute, and relaxing on the couch with Minecraft the next, all on the same machine

Now that Zoom and video calls are such an important part of everyday work life, you’ll be happy to know that the device has a front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video. That Surface Pro Type Cover comes loaded as well. It’s got a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and an extra large glass trackpad, which allows laser-guided control. It’s sleek and compact, but it acts just like the full-size keyboard you’re used to. And if you’re a gamer, or are more concerned with visual imagery and how it moves, the Surface Pro 7’s processor is way faster than its predecessor’s. And on top of this, Microsoft knocked up the graphics card and finally added a USB-C port.

Yet, despite all those features, the Surface Pro 7 is still slim and compact, just like the other Microsoft Surface devices. You can just toss it into your bag or briefcase and run. It’s handsome, too, looking subtle and elegant on a desktop. And as is key with any device that sells itself on its portability, the Surface Pro 7 has all-day battery life, logging 10.5 hours before it needs to recharge.

Portable, beautifully designed and — especially with the Type Pad included — more versatile than ever, Microsoft Surface Pro has everything you need in an everyday laptop and tablet. Need more evidence, just check out the Surface Pro deals we’ve collected. But if you act now, you can get

the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, with Type Cover, at Best Buy. You get everything above for only $799, down from its regular price of $1,029.

