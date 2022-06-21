Here’s how to save 20% on sunscreen, bug bite relief and more summer beauty essentials at CVS

This article is brought to you by CVS and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Being out and about to enjoy the warm weather during the summer months often means a slight uptick in your beauty purchases. On top of your regular skin care and makeup must-haves, you also need to buy things like sunscreen, bug bite relief and allergy treatments.

If you want to save money on all those summer essentials, then you should consider signing up for CVS CarePass. The monthly subscription is just $5 per month or $48 for an annual membership with code CAREPASSAFF, and members receive 20% off CVS Health brand and Live Better products. Yes, that includes the brand’s top-rated SPF 50 Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Face Lotion, Extra Strength Itch Relief Gel and more.

There are other benefits to signing up for CVS CarePass, as well. Each month, members receive a $10 promo reward to use on anything you want, plus free same-day RX delivery, access to a 24/7 pharmacist helpline and free 1-2 day shipping on online orders.

Signing up for CVS CarePass is simple, and you can do it right on cvs.com. Once you’re subscribed, add the summer beauty must-haves below to your cart and watch the prices drop.

CVS Health SPF 50 Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Face Lotion, $11.99

If you’re looking for a lightweight yet effective face sunscreen that won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts, try this popular CVS Health SPF 50 Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Face Lotion.

CVS Health Extra Strength Itch Relief Gel, $6.99

Perfect for mosquito bites, rashes and more, this CVS Health Extra Strength Itch Relief Gel is a medicine cabinet staple.

CVS Health Aftersun Moisturizing Lotion Value Size, $6.99

Fell asleep lounging by the pool and woke up with a bad burn? This CVS Health Aftersun Moisturizing Lotion can provide near-instant relief.

CVS Health Allergy Relief Non-Drowsy Loratadine Tablets, $9.79

Say goodbye to itchy eyes, running noses and more of the telltale allergy symptoms by keeping these CVS Health Allergy Relief Non-Drowsy Loratadine Tablets at all times.

CVS Health Bandages Assortment Value Pack, $10.99

Playing outside means cuts and scrapes are inevitable. Stock up on these CVS Health Bandages so you can keep them in your bag when you’re on the go.

