Save up to $190 on Amazon devices including Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more

Rachel Murphy, Christopher Groux, Sarah Kovac, Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·6 min read
This is the final day to shop savings on Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access sale.
This is the final day to shop savings on Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Happening now: You can score major savings on top-rated Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access sale. This is the second and final day to shop the exclusive sale, available only to Amazon Prime members. Get a head start on your Black Friday shopping and save big today on Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays and more Amazon devices.

Shop Amazon device deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

While you're shopping the sales, keep an eye out for bundled deals, like the Blink outdoor security camera bundle. Right now, you can get a bundle with two Blink outdoor cameras and an Echo Show 5 for $144.98 for a savings of $120.

►The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide

►Competing Prime Day sales: Deals at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

►Sign up for Amazon Prime: Qualify for up to 50% off now

1:15 P.M. EST UPDATE: Amazon device deals are still being posted as Early Access Prime Day continues late into the evening and early-morning hours. Keep a close eye on this list for the latest live updates regarding Kindle deals, Echo sales, and much more. This page has all the latest news you need.  —Rachel Murphy

The 5 best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

  1. Blink Outdoor 2-Camera Kit with Echo Show 5 (Second-Generation) for $144.98 (Save $120)Upgrade your home security with two Blink outdoor cameras and enjoy watching the live view on your new Echo Show 5 smart display.

  2. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $24.99 (Save $25): Catch up on your favorite shows and movies with one of the best streaming devices.

  3. Blink Whole Home Bundle for $139.96 (Save $70): Keep your home safe inside and out with this home bundle that comes with an outdoor camera, a video doorbell system and a mini camera with live HD video.

  4. Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $114.98 (Save $105)Save big on this bundle with a tablet that has a 12-hour battery life and a top-rated gaming controller.

  5. Echo (Fourth-Generation) for $59.99 (Save $40): This is one of the best smart speakers you can buy, and you can save $40 on the daily essential right now.

Amazon device deals available during October Prime Day

Echo deals

Unexpectedly, the Amazon Echo is a major part of Prime Early Access savings.
Unexpectedly, the Amazon Echo is a major part of Prime Early Access savings.

Fire TV deals

The Fire TV stick is being sold at a deep discount for streamiong TV fans to enjoy.
The Fire TV stick is being sold at a deep discount for streamiong TV fans to enjoy.

Fire tablet deals

Fire tablets were already cheap, but they're even cheaper for Prime members for a limited time.
Fire tablets were already cheap, but they're even cheaper for Prime members for a limited time.

Ring deals

The camera-focused doorbell is a deal that's well worth watching.
The camera-focused doorbell is a deal that's well worth watching.

Blink deals

Blink and you may miss this great deal on high-tech home security.
Blink and you may miss this great deal on high-tech home security.

Kindle Deals

Kindle is still one of the best ways to read a book in 2022. You can buy one for super cheap right now.
Kindle is still one of the best ways to read a book in 2022. You can buy one for super cheap right now.

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are popular for a reason, and our favorite Kindle by far is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition. This slick, easy-to-use Kindle is massively discounted today, both by itself and in bundles with a power adapter and a cover of your choice.

All other Amazon device deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It runs through Wednesday, October 12 and has spectacular deals, similar to what's available during Amazon Prime Day in July. Shop discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, you can sign up now for a membership so you can enjoy the incredible early Black Friday deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through tonight, October 12.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

To shop the Prime Early Access sale you need an Amazon Prime membership. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription.

If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

However, Prime member or not, you can still shop competing Prime Day deals from superstores like Walmart, Target and more with no membership required.

What early Black Friday Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Wondering what Amazon devices to buy? We found tons of early Black Friday discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5.

You can find smart home security deals right now on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including this affordable Amazon Fire Stick bundle, are seeing major price cuts too during the second Amazon Prime Day of the year.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

There are plenty of Black Friday-level deals to shop right now during October Prime Day. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are very similar to Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. 

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial today and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Shop Amazon Prime Day device deals

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day Amazon device: Get Early Black Friday deals on Alexa products

Latest Stories

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice for Jets in 5-3 pre-season win over Flames

    CALGARY — The Winnipeg Jets capped their pre-season Friday with a second straight decisive win over the Calgary Flames. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a pair of first-period goals in a 5-3 victory at the Saddledome after the Jets blanked the visiting Flames 5-0 on Wednesday. Kyle Conner had a goal and two assists, Mark Scheifele scored short-handed and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets in the final tune-up for both teams ahead of their 2022-23 NHL regular seasons. "Starting to come together," Sc

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben