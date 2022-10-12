Save up to $190 on Amazon devices including Echo, Ring, Fire TV and more

This is the final day to shop savings on Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access sale.

Happening now: You can score major savings on top-rated Amazon devices during the Prime Early Access sale. This is the second and final day to shop the exclusive sale, available only to Amazon Prime members. Get a head start on your Black Friday shopping and save big today on Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays and more Amazon devices.

While you're shopping the sales, keep an eye out for bundled deals, like the Blink outdoor security camera bundle. Right now, you can get a bundle with two Blink outdoor cameras and an Echo Show 5 for $144.98 for a savings of $120.

1:15 P.M. EST UPDATE: Amazon device deals are still being posted as Early Access Prime Day continues late into the evening and early-morning hours. Keep a close eye on this list for the latest live updates regarding Kindle deals, Echo sales, and much more. This page has all the latest news you need. —Rachel Murphy

The 5 best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon device deals available during October Prime Day

Echo deals

Unexpectedly, the Amazon Echo is a major part of Prime Early Access savings.

Fire TV deals

The Fire TV stick is being sold at a deep discount for streamiong TV fans to enjoy.

Fire tablet deals

Fire tablets were already cheap, but they're even cheaper for Prime members for a limited time.

Ring deals

The camera-focused doorbell is a deal that's well worth watching.

Blink deals

Blink and you may miss this great deal on high-tech home security.

Kindle Deals

Kindle is still one of the best ways to read a book in 2022. You can buy one for super cheap right now.

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are popular for a reason, and our favorite Kindle by far is the Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition. This slick, easy-to-use Kindle is massively discounted today, both by itself and in bundles with a power adapter and a cover of your choice.

All other Amazon device deals

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It runs through Wednesday, October 12 and has spectacular deals, similar to what's available during Amazon Prime Day in July. Shop discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, you can sign up now for a membership so you can enjoy the incredible early Black Friday deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access sale started yesterday, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through tonight, October 12.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon Prime Day deals?

To shop the Prime Early Access sale you need an Amazon Prime membership. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription.

If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

However, Prime member or not, you can still shop competing Prime Day deals from superstores like Walmart, Target and more with no membership required.

What early Black Friday Amazon device deals can we find during Amazon Prime Day?

Wondering what Amazon devices to buy? We found tons of early Black Friday discounts on Amazon devices including smart home gear like Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays like the desk-sized Echo Show 5.

You can find smart home security deals right now on Ring and Blink indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as video doorbells and smart floodlight cameras ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Alexa-powered Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices, including this affordable Amazon Fire Stick bundle, are seeing major price cuts too during the second Amazon Prime Day of the year.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

There are plenty of Black Friday-level deals to shop right now during October Prime Day. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are very similar to Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial today and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year, Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

