Sneaker deal of the day: Save $15 on these retro Air Jordans

Men's Air Jordan's Retro 13

If you’re a sneakerhead looking to save some money on your next big purchase, consider these classic men’s Air Jordan Retro 13 basketball shoes. Originally valued between $190 and $200, you can save $15 off your purchase today if you enter the code 15SUMMER at check-out, plus free shipping.

Available in three distinct colors, these Tinker Hatfield-designed kicks were influenced by by Michael Jordan’s cat-like reflexes, specifically a black panther. When donning this model, the Chicago Bulls legend experienced one of his most memorable seasons, winning his 10th consecutive scoring title, 12th All-Star nod, a third consecutive NBA title and his sixth NBA Finals MVP.

Whether you wear them on the court or during a night out, the low-profile design on the Air Jordan 13 make for an extremely supportive fit. Traction is not an issue thanks to the durable rubber outsole.

More than 330 reviewers chimed in and 92% agree this shoe belongs in your closet.

One satisfied customer wrote: “Love the style and the new feel of the suede, plus the 13s are just great and personally my favorite among the Jordan lineup.”

If you also think this deal is too good to ignore, get your hands on the Air Jordan Retro 13 today.