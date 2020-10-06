Save $15 on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch today

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, already considered a classic after rolling out as the flagship launch title for the Nintendo Switch in early 2017, is one of the early Prime Day deals that you shouldn’t miss if you own the console but haven’t played the game. Nintendo Switch owners looking forward to Prime Day gaming deals may purchase The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $45, down $15 from its original price of $60.





Buy Now

The non-linear gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild offers players nearly limitless freedom in how they want to move forward with the game’s story. Stepping into the shoes of Link once again, you will take on a wide range of quests, create weapons and items, and solve puzzles as you uncover the world of Hyrule. You will have to help Link recover his lost memories after a 100-year slumber, while growing stronger in the process to be able to defeat Calamity Ganon and save the kingdom.

However, the shift to an open-world format may cause confusion, even to veterans of the series. With so many things to do and places to explore in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, there may be times that you will feel lost, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying everything that the game offers.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has won multiple awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017. With the game’s popularity, Nintendo is developing a sequel, though details and a release date remain unknown. Meanwhile, the next game in the franchise, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, is a prequel, set 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild helped with the successful launch of the Nintendo Switch, and nearly four years later, the game is still a must-play for all owners of the hybrid console. The game is on sale at Amazon for $45, for savings of $15 from its original price of $60, which is a steal for arguably one of the best entries in the iconic franchise.





Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.