Save $120 on a Ninja Foodi Air Fryer at HSN this Memorial Day—shop now.

No one needs a one-trick pony taking up counter space in their kitchen. The smart money’s on investing in appliances that can ace more than one culinary task. This Ninja Foodi XL Eight Quart 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer has that going on. This Memorial Day, you can get it for $129.99, saving you a whopping $120.

The Ninja Foodi XL 8-Quart 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer comes with everything you need to become the culinary monster that you always knew you could be, including: Foodi XL eight-quart ceramic-coated pressure cooker, removable cooking pot, pressure lid, crisping lid, five-quart cook and crisp basket, deluxe reversible rack and a cookbook.

With eight different presets that will allow you to pressure cook, slow cook, saute, steam, sear, roast, broil and dehydrate food, it’s a small appliance designed to make everything from your weekly meal prep to whipping up a quick snack a breeze. Featuring 1,700 watts of cooking power, this do-it-all wonder can fit four pounds of fries into its generous cooking space. With a one-year manufacturer warranty, you can rest easy knowing that your investment is protected. Shop this Memorial Day deal today before it sells out.

Memorial Day 2022: Shopping guide

