Save $100 on organic, ethically sourced meal kits from Green Chef

Dinnertime can be fun—but planning, buying groceries and cooking every single night can be a chore. This is particularly true if you have specific dietary needs, whether it's paleo, keto or vegan. Meal kit company Green Chef can help make dinnertime enjoyable again—and right now, you can save big on your first order.

Right now, you can save $100 off your first four boxes—all you need to do is enter your e-mail address to get started. (The discount code USATODAY100 should be automatically applied!) You save $35.01 off your first box; $20 off your second and third boxes; and $15 off your final box. You also save $9.99 for shipping, bringing your total savings to $100.

Green Chef, which we named one of the best meal kit food delivery services, focuses on three particular types of meal kits, which they call Keto + Paleo, Balanced Living and Plant-Powered. You can get meals specifically designed to be conscious of carbs and meals that contain high protein and/or are free of allergens like gluten, grains, soy and legumes. When you choose the option for meals for four people with four meals per week in the Balanced Living and Plant-Powered options, for example, that equates to just $8.30 per serving, down from the regular price of $10.49 per serving.

Enjoy the chard and artichoke quesadillas with a romaine salad.

We loved that Green Chef is committed to using organic and ethically sourced ingredients, offering about eight different meal options each week so you get a nice variety. As a USDA-certified organic company, we think Green Chef is the most sustainable meal kit you can get. Another thing that sets Green Chef apart is that a lot of the ingredients come pre-prepped, saving you even more time. We were delighted to find chopped cabbage and carrots, miso sauce that was already prepared, and even pre-minced garlic and ginger so we could go from ingredients to completed meal in record time—meals were ready to eat in half an hour, with very few dishes to clean up by the end.

Reviewed's Kitchen and Cooking Editor Madison Trapkin tried the plant-powered meal plan and adored her meals, from chard and artichoke quesadillas with a romaine salad to smoky romesco cauliflower and kale, red peppers, dried apricots, feta and roasted potatoes. She found not only that the taste and flavor profiles were delicious, but that she even got great inspiration for dishes she might want to repeat in the future.

If you are following a special diet, or just want to try eating healthier and meat-free for a few days a week, Green Chef is a great way to do it—and this deal makes it even more enticing. Don't wait!

