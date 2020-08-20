'Best you can get for a low price': This monitor is perfect for your work from home setup, and it's $100 off right now

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

Whether you’re a student, teacher, parent or are just looking to give your at-home work station a refresh, this back to school season is the perfect opportunity to find a great deal on the tech that you need.

Thanks to major sales that are happening now, you can find huge savings on laptops, desktops, monitors and more, in order to create a personalized desk setup to suit your family’s needs.

Among these back to school discounts, right now you can score $100 off of the Samsung 28-Inch UHD LED-Lit Monitor, which is currently on sale for $300 at Amazon.

This large 28-inch monitor features high quality HD imagery that’s ideal for gaming and working alike. Easily view 4K content with 64 times more colour than conventional monitors, making for crisp, lifelike images for whatever is on screen.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $300 (originally $400)

If you’re spending all day in front of a screen, you’ll appreciate this monitor’s built-in Eye Saver Mode, which optimizes viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions at the touch of a button. This convenient mode lets you read documents, play games, watch movies and edit photos for longer periods of time, without worrying about eye strain or fatigue.

In addition to one display port, this monitor also features two HDMI ports allowing for easy connectivity to gaming consoles or other devices. It also comes with picture in picture technology for the ultimate in multitasking capabilities.

Customers have been loving this top of the line monitor, with one even calling it “the best monitor you can get for a low price.”

“This monitor is the perfect choice for people who want good quality but also want to save their eyes. If you have glasses or contact lenses I highly recommend getting this monitor,” they wrote. “Overall, the picture quality is satisfying for your eyes and is what you would expect on more expensive monitors.”

“[This monitor] is a dream come true,” added another. “It's best suited for students and pros for its versatility. If you've got a million dollar setup obviously you'd have other displays than this, but for casual to professional use in the real world this bad boy is punching way above its weight.”

