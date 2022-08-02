Save $100 on Clean Origin engagement rings with this exclusive code—shop diamond rings now

Save $100 on engagement rings from Clean Origin with this exclusive offer.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Make a statement this summer with stunning jewelry from Clean Origin. Perfect for adding a little bit of sparkle to your warm weather wardrobe, the popular jewelry retailer has an incredible lineup of diamond rings, necklaces, earrings and more. The best part? USAToday and Reviewed readers can use our exclusive code to scoop big savings on engagement rings through the month of August.

Shop at Clean Origin

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through Tuesday, August 30, you can enter coupon code REVIEWED at checkout to save $100 on your Clean Origin engagement ring order. That means you can shop discounts on lab-grown diamonds and score savings on wedding and engagement rings.

►Samsung is launching a new Bespoke laundry line: Here's what you need to know

►Back-to-school sales: 55+ best sales to shop at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Make summer 2022 one to remember by proposing to your special someone. Consider the Clean Origin Quiet Beauty oval ring, down from $820 to just $720 when you enter discount code REVIEWED at checkout. The stunning solitaire setting features an 1/20-carat oval gemstone and a petite 2-millimeter ring. Customize your ring by choosing from a wide selection of ring sizes and metals, including white gold, yellow gold, rose gold and platinum.

If you're planning on taking the next big step with your significant other, you won't want to miss out on these exclusive savings. Shop now to save $100 on Clean Origin rings before these savings run out.

Shop at Clean Origin

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Clean Origin deal: Save $100 on jewelry with exclusive code