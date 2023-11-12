How to save £100,000 and beat the Oxbridge clampdown on private schools

private school

Until relatively recently, parents who could afford it knew which schools they needed to enrol their children in to give them the best chance of progressing to Oxbridge. The answer tended to be a fee-paying one, with small class sizes, excellent facilities and well-oiled machinery for syphoning the brightest and best off to Britain’s top universities. Oxford and Cambridge teemed with subfusc-clad Eton, Westminster and St Paul’s Girls’ alumni.

Those of us from crumbling state schools with ancient chewing gum glued to every surface – where we sat inhaling asbestos rather than preparing for Oxbridge interviews – were not exactly at an advantage.

Then, rather belatedly, egalitarianism reared its head and the colleges stepped up their efforts to recruit pupils from a more diverse range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Unfair!” went the cry from some independent school parents, who had forked out tens of thousands of pounds only to find their child apparently hobbled by their private education.

Now though, it seems there’s another trend playing out. Earlier this year, The Telegraph published a league table showing the success of every school in getting pupils into Oxbridge. In the number one spot was Brampton Manor Academy, a co-educational selective East London state school, which received a total of 89 Oxbridge offers in 2022 – remarkable in being the first time a state school had received the highest number of offers.

But the school in the number two spot was nowhere near Oxford or Cambridge: it was almost 7,000 miles away. Raffles Junior College in Singapore, part of Raffles Institution, had, not for the first time, secured an impressive number of Oxbridge offers. In 2022, it received 86 in total, having also come second the previous year, with 77 offers. From 2018 to 2020, its pupils won an average of 67 places a year at the two universities.

Raffles is not alone in Asia in beating most British schools in the Oxbridge race. The top 20 includes three Asian schools, with Singapore’s Hwa Chong Institution at number five and China’s Shenzhen College of International Education (SCIE) ranking 17th. Elsewhere in the top 100, Wuhan Britain-China School comes 48th, Shanghai World Foreign Language Academy is 65th and National University of Singapore High School of Math and Science is in 77th place.

In other words, you’re more likely to get into Oxbridge from certain Asian schools than if you attend most private or state schools in Britain. Since the cost of attending these Asian schools is far lower than the cost of attending Britain’s top public schools, this raises a curious possibility: that the ambitious, financially astute parent might be better off sending their child to one of a handful of fee-paying Asian schools, with their lower price tags and seemingly higher chance of Oxbridge acceptance.

The yearly fee for sixth-form day pupils at Westminster School is £37,485. At Raffles it is less than half that, at £15,809. Yet with 81 Oxbridge offers last year, the 463-year-old London institution has now slipped one place behind its 200-year-old Singaporean counterpart.

Hwa Chong Institution, which aspires to create “scholars and world champions” charges £14,727 a year. In the league table, it sits one place higher than £49,998-a-year Eton College and 196 places above Harrow School (ranked 201st), which charges £50,550 a year. The latter opened a Bangalore outpost in August.

There is a catch: to be eligible for home fees at university, which are currently capped at £9,250 a year, a student must be resident in the UK for three years before their course start date. Overseas students can be charged tens of thousands of pounds, depending on the course and university. But even accounting for this, it’s still possible to attend a private school abroad and be quids in. Five years at Eton or Harrow, for instance, costs about £250,000. Plus three years of home fees at £27,750: in total, that’s a price tag of around £277,750.

Five years at Raffles costs £79,045, while three years as an overseas student at Oxford starts at £99,150, taking you to a total of £178,195 – a saving of almost £100,000.

For the past three years, around 20 per cent of the undergraduate student body at Oxford has come from outside the UK. Its intake from countries like Singapore and China tends to be from a small number of high-performing schools – especially in China, since the university does not accept the national Chinese school leaving qualification.

Cambridge’s international cohort is similar, at around 21 per cent. There are no quotas for domestic or international cohorts.

Of course, many people have suggested the reason overseas pupils do so well in the Oxbridge application process is because the universities want their fat fees (especially with home fees having been frozen for so long). But the Asian schools in the top 100 insist they offer a first-class education.

“We are preparing our students not just by taking them through getting exam results, but also by developing them as a whole person and developing their interests in clubs and societies, and also developing their leadership skills,” says a statement from SCIE, whose number of Oxbridge offers has been steadily rising since 2019. “The culture of our school puts all of that together, which will build students up as a whole person. People ask us, ‘What’s the secret?’ The answer is quite simple: just hard work.”

Raffles – founded by the Briton Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles in 1823 – has a stated mission to nurture “thinkers, leaders and pioneers of character.” Hwa Chong Institution vaunts its “continual quest for excellence and continual self-improvement” manifested by the determination “to persevere and never give up.”

In reality, UK-based British parents are unlikely to send their children to Asia on the off-chance. “But there’s a changing market in Asia,” says Melanie Sanderson, the managing editor of The Good Schools Guide. “For expats who live there, whereas before they sent their kids back here for boarding school, now you’ve got outposts [of British schools] there. If you live in, say, Bangkok, you could send them to Singapore.”

Then there are those parents in the British private sector who are weighing up their options in the current climate. Telegraph analysis last year found that the Oxbridge success rate of top private schools had dropped by a third in five years as the top universities sought to expand their intake from the state sector. For the first time, state school pupils – who account for more than 93 per cent of all UK pupils – were more likely than private school pupils to get into Cambridge. How does this affect parents in the private sector concerned for their children’s chances?

“The current belief among parents I know is that private secondary is good, but state school A-levels are better,” says Gina Broadhurst, whose son (in year five) and daughter (in year seven) both attend private schools in Surrey. “Some people do a state-private-state sandwich. They think a private secondary is crucial to building the learning skills that will see them through state school A-levels – and that will give them a better combination to get them into a better university.”

Parents increasingly recognise that “private sixth form is not what you want to do,” she adds. “Because of reversed bias, but also we’re questioning if it’s necessary to spend that extra £50,000.”

Gina Broadhurst: ‘The current belief among parents I know is that private secondary is good, but state school A-levels are better’ - Jeff Gilbert for The Telegraph

Broadhurst, 47, who co-owns her own shutters business, says she “would have no qualms” about pulling her children out of private school for sixth form.

Would she worry that her children would be disadvantaged if they wanted to apply to Oxbridge from private school? “That’s the word on the street. Also it’s really expensive putting two children through private school. We’re not wealthy; we’re spending every penny we have to make this happen.”

Labour’s proposal to charge VAT on fees already looks set to push more families into the state sector. But Sanderson is sceptical of the wisdom of moving children out of domestic private schools in the hope of boosting their chances of an Oxbridge offer.

“To me, to take your child out of that system purely to up their chances of getting into a better university is a foolhardy gamble,” she says. “You don’t know the standard of the teaching or how their social scene will play out.”

Second-guessing the colleges’ decision-making is tricky. “No one really knows how these Oxbridge applications work,” she says. “They all have different selection methods, there’s no uniform approach, so you’re playing with fire a bit.”

Not only that, but a child must state on their UCAS form where they took their GCSEs. “So [universities] can see if someone’s gone to St Paul’s or Westminster and then the local sixth form college,” Sanderson points out. “If you’re playing that game, fine, but you’re not fooling anyone: they can see where you came from.”