Save up to $1,800 on Reviewed-approved power stations right now at Bluetti

Mark Brezinski and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
·2 min read
Save on powerful portable batteries and more right now at Bluetti.
Save on powerful portable batteries and more right now at Bluetti.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

It's almost spring time and Bluetti is powering up its savings with a gigantic sale. From now through Thursday, March 23, the brand is offering up to $1,800 off batteries, power stations and bundles that include solar panels. Whether you want to prep for an emergency situation or gear up for your next camping trip, you won't want to miss these discounts.

Shop the Bluetti sale

One of the biggest deals can be found on the AC300+B300, a home battery backup bundle that can be tied into your home grid to provide power during outages. Regularly priced at $3,898, it's currently on sale for $3,398—that's a whopping $500 savings. The AC300 is 100 modular, supporting up to 4 additional battery modules that allow for a massive total capacity of 12,288 watt-hours.

$3,398 at Bluetti (Save $500)

Mario Day 2023 is this week: Celebrate with Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more

An interesting Bluetti sale we're keeping an eye on is the AC200P portable power station that we reviewed and found to be a remarkably flexible, high-capacity power storage solution. It's available for $2,746, a savings of $450.

$2,746 at Bluetti (Save $450)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Bluetti is also notable for offering modular, expandable power stations. The AC200MAX, for example, allows for up to two additional battery modules, allowing for you to increase its capacity from 2,048 watt-hours to an impressive 8,192 watt-hours. It's on sale for $3,046, a savings of $450, with this incredible deal.

$3,046 at Bluetti (Save $450)

Outside of stormy situations, which both limit sunlight and present a risk to their waterproofing, solar panels can function as alternatives to gas generators in many scenarios: They're more compact, lightweight and put out zero emissions.

Meal kit deals: Gobble up these meal kit deals from Blue Apron, Green Chef, HelloFresh and more

Renewable energy has been surging in popularity lately, but fully outfitting your home with solar panels is still cost prohibitive in many areas. Luckily, Bluetti's portable solar panels and energy storage solutions can help get you more energy independent, either at home or on the go.

Shop the Bluetti sale

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Bluetti spring sale: Save big on portable solar power products

Latest Stories

  • Biden's big, bold green spend sends shockwaves around the world, including Canada

    U.S. President Joe Biden's climate bill is only six months old, but its impact on the energy industry around the world continues to grow as pressure mounts on countries to offer similar subsidies toward green energy or risk losing out on valuable investment dollars. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a multi-billion-dollar program that pledges government dollars toward developing low-carbon energy. The policy is aimed at boosting the country's manufacturing sector and takes aim at China's domi

  • Nasa map shows which countries are REALLY releasing and absorbing CO2

    A NASA diagram and video shows which countries are releasing and absorbing carbon dioxide around the world - based on satellite observations between 2015 and 2020.

  • Rescuers rush to save whale believed to be caught in a net. Something else was wrong

    The 55-foot-long creature was spotted off the coast of Spain.

  • Red tide has overtaken much of Florida's southwest coast. See the hot spots.

    The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.

  • The coming EV batteries will sweep away fossil fuel transport, with or without net zero

    The Argonne National Laboratory in the US has essentially cracked the battery technology for electric vehicles, discovering a way to raise the future driving range of standard EVs to a thousand miles or more. It promises to do so cheaply without exhausting the global supply of critical minerals in the process.

  • A YouTuber charged a non-Tesla EV at a Supercharger and it 'descended into chaos'

    Tesla began opening some of its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs last month, but it could quickly become a headache for Tesla owners.

  • 3,500-kilometre Labrador snowmobile race cancelled after team goes into open water

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — A snowmobile race in Labrador that bills itself as the longest and toughest in the world was cancelled mid-course Tuesday because of rain and broken sea ice brought on by unseasonably warm temperatures. Organizers of the 3,500-kilometre Cain's Quest endurance race announced the decision on social media, hours after a member of the Finnish team drove into the water. Markku Rytinki and Esa Norokorpi were racing toward Port Hope Simpson just before dawn, when Norokorpi crashed

  • Nearly two dozen sharks found dead after two killer whales' 'surgical' feeding frenzy

    Killer whales engaged in a feeding frenzy led to at least 20 disemboweled sharks washing up on a South African beach, spotlighting the orcas behavior.

  • Trapped at home, Southern California woman's front door blocked 9 feet of ice

    With nine feet of snow piled up outside her home in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, Christine Foster said Monday that she and her 76-year-old father remain trapped in their three-story cabin where their supply of food is running low. On Feb. 23, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the San Bernardino Mountains, the first in more than three decades. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared states of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino.

  • Cornwall's underground power source could turbocharge Britain

    The race to develop cleaner energy has sent engineers in several directions: out to sea to plant wind turbines, to the desert to plant solar panels, and into the laboratory to try and develop nuclear fusion.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Flights disrupted amid snowfall in south following coldest night of the year

    The Met Office has said temperatures at Kinbrace in the Highlands dropped to this year’s low of minus 15.4C overnight.

  • Hard-hit California braces for another round of snow, rain: What to know

    More rain and snow are headed to hard-hit California, where some residents are still digging out from the massive snowfall that's been pounding the region. An atmospheric river will slam the San Francisco area with heavy rain and dump another 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. This comes after the Sierra Nevada mountain region was buried by 16 feet of snow in just the last two weeks.

  • Sicilians stayed to protect their city as Mount Etna spewed its biggest eruption

    On this day in weather history, Mount Etna started to erupt and eventually killed 20,000 people

  • Odds of El Niño returning to California are increasing. Would it bring even more rain?

    The rare 'triple dip' of La Niña was the first time in the 21st century the system appeared three years in a row. Now it could give way to El Niño.

  • Exclusive-U.S. solar panel imports from China grow, alleviating gridlock, officials say

    (Reuters) -U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of a new law banning goods made with forced labor, according to two Chinese solar companies. A White House official confirmed the thaw in shipments at an energy conference on Monday, attributing it to clearer rules around complying with the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act (UFLPA). The gains are a relief to major Chinese suppliers including Trina Solar and Jinko Solar, who are finally getting products into the lucrative U.S. market after long delays.

  • Toronto hopes to clear snow by week's end, but forecasts suggest more winter weather looms

    The City of Toronto says it hopes to finish clearing snow left behind from last weekend's major snowstorm in the coming days, but meteorologists say there may be more snow in store later this week. Barbara Gray, transportation services manager for the City of Toronto, says snow plowing operations are mostly completed and crews are focusing on cleaning up blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and will start to remove snow from large piles that are restricting traffic. "I'm hopeful that we'll get it a

  • With pails and mugs, Philippine residents clean up oil spill

    Residents of a central Philippine province affected by an oil spill from a sunken tanker endured the powerful stench of petroleum as they cleaned it up using buckets and mugs while authorities raced to contain environmental damage. Wearing personal protective equipment and masks, residents of the town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro, with the help of Philippine coast guard crew, collected debris soaked in oil and wiped thick sludge from rocks along the shore. "Here in our area the oil is really thick and the smell is strong," said 34-year-old resident Maribel Famadico while cleaning along the shore with other volunteers.

  • Penguins Enjoy Snow Day at Calgary Zoo

    A group of penguins enjoyed a February snow day at the Calgary Zoo in Alberta, Canada, as seen in a video released online.This footage, which a representative of the zoo said was captured at the zoo’s outdoor penguin habitat, shows a group of penguins waddling through and climbing up and down piles of snow.“With the recent heavy snowfall hitting our city, many of us chose to stay warm indoors – but not these birds! Watch as our king penguin colony eagerly headed outdoors and into that fresh white powder! It’s winter enrichment at its best,” read a caption accompanying the post. Credit: Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo via Storyful

  • 'A gator just bit me': An alligator attacked him on his front porch. Florida man shares his story.

    Scot Hollingsworth opened his front door – and an alligator measuring nearly 8 feet long bit his leg. Now, the Daytona Beach man shares his story.