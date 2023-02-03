Save up to $1,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices when you pre-order today

Save up to $1,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices when you pre-order today.
Save up to $1,000 on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices when you pre-order today.

The newest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices are dropping this month and you can save big when you pre-order them today. Pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices now through Thursday, February 16 and you'll save up to $1,000 with a qualified trade-in and score free Samsung credit. Keep scrolling for all the details on how to save on Samsung's brand new tech today.

Act now and you can get discounted prices and free credits on Samsung smartphones, including the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. Plus, you can save on the latest laptop from Samsung, as pre-ordering the Galaxy Book3 comes with free upgrades and Samsung Credit. If Best Buy credit also interests you, pre-ordering Samsung devices with the tech retailer will score you up to $600 in trade-in value, $100 in gift card value and another $100 in potential memory upgrades.

Pre-order right now and start saving on all of these state-of-the-art Samsung Galaxy S23 Series devices before the exclusive deals expire.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Invest in the newest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get free credits with this exclusive deal.
Invest in the newest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get free credits with this exclusive deal.

Our reviewers loved the last Samsung Galaxy Ultra model, and the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with even more top-of-the-line features. For example, the S23 Ultra has a cutting-edge 200-megapixel camera that'll capture high-quality videos and photos at night. It also has a built-in S pen that can create precise drawings and handwritten notes that bring productivity to both work and play. Pre-order the latest Samsung smartphone today and get as much as $1,000 off its 1,199.99 price tag.

Act now and you'll save up to $830 on an unlocked device with an eligible trade-in, including a free storage upgrade, $100 in instant Samsung Credits and up to $500 in trade-in credits. You'll save as much as $1,000 on the smartphone when you couple your purchase with a T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T plan. Better still, when you use our link you'll get an extra $50 in Samsung Credit. That $50 could go toward a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, knocking them down to just $59.99 right now. We ranked the Galaxy Buds2 as one of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested for their light and stylish design, good sound and solid active noise-canceling technology.

Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

The new Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 are loaded with features and you can pre-order them for less right now.
The new Samsung Galaxy S23+ and S23 are loaded with features and you can pre-order them for less right now.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ are expected to have larger batteries and better cameras than their past counterparts, and you can save on both of the latest smartphones with an exclusive deal. Via a qualified trade-in and pre-order, you can save up to $620 on an unlocked Galaxy S23 or S23+ device and up to $1,000 on a device with a T-Mobile, Verizon or AT&T plan. Additionally, this pre-order deal comes with a free storage upgrade and $150 in total Samsung credit thanks to an extra $50 exclusive credit for USA Today readers.

Along with free Samsung credit, you'll net many other perks when you buy directly from Samsung. You'll receive guaranteed trade-in credit if you purchase multiple Samsung Galaxy smartphones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens. Plus, you can snag Samsung Care+ extended coverage for unexpected spills, drops or broken screens, and you'll get your replacement as soon as the next business day. From Samsung expert support available 24/7 to special discounts for eligible students, military and first responders, Samsung offers perks and benefits galore.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series

Pre-order a new Galaxy Book3 and save right now with these exclusive offers.
Pre-order a new Galaxy Book3 and save right now with these exclusive offers.

Samsung isn't just a great option for phones, but laptops, too. Right now, you can pre-order the new Galaxy Book3 and get a plethora of exclusive perks that include a free memory upgrade and a $50 Samsung Credit that can be applied to any other purchases. If you want to fully update your tech arsenal, you can snag the Galaxy S23 and use your instant Samsung credit towards your purchase of the Galaxy Book3 Series and get an extra 10% off.

Our experts enjoyed the original Samsung Galaxy Book, admiring its useful ports and long-lasting battery life, and these updated versions are packed full of even more top-of-the-line features. Each laptop is equipped with 3K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a feature-rich quad speaker system. Creatives will especially enjoy the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 with S Pen capabilities and a neat 2-in-1 laptop design, so you can use it as a laptop or a tablet.

