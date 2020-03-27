Savaria Corporation Just Beat EPS By 5.3%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

The investors in Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 29% to CA$11.06 in the week following its annual results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of CA$374m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Savaria surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CA$0.53 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

TSX:SIS Past and Future Earnings March 27th 2020

Following the latest results, Savaria's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$384.9m in 2020. This would be a modest 2.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 10.0% to CA$0.58. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$394.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.58 in 2020. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The average price target was steady at CA$15.75 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Savaria, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$17.50 and the most bearish at CA$12.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Savaria's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.8% increase next year well below the historical 34%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Savaria.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at CA$15.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Savaria going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Savaria that you need to be mindful of.

